KUROKO NO BASKET'S Fourth Live-Action Play Has Been Announced

The official website for the theatrical adaptations of Kuroko no Basket unveiled the production of a new project. This new presentation will be titled Kuroko no Basuke - Ultimate Blaze and will be released throughout the spring of 2019.



The story will focus on the final match of the Winter Cup and will end this series of plays based on the popular sports manga of Tadatoshi Fujimaki.



This will be the fourth play that the Kuroko no Basket manga receives. The first one was launched in April 2016 in Tokyo, while the second and third part, in addition to that city, were also performed in Osaka. They did this in 2017 and 2018, respectively.



As in previous works, Kensho Ono, Yûya Asato, Mario Kuroba, Ryô Hatakeyama, Shôta Onuma, Taiyô Ayukawa and Yôjirô Itokawa will resume the roles of Kuroko Tetsuya, Taiga Kagami, Ryôta Kise, Shintarô Midorima, Daiki Aomine, Atsushi Murasakibara and Seijûrô Akashi, respectively. For his part, Norihito Nakayashiki directs this new play that has a script by Daichi Ryûzaki.



Tadatoshi Fujimaki published the manga Kuroko no Basket in the Weekly Shônen Jump magazine of Shueisha between December 2008 and August 2014, being compiled in 30 volumes. The work also resulted in a three-season anime adaptation produced by Production I.G, as well as several films.



Later, between December 2014 and March 2016, it made a sequel titled Kuroko no Basket Extra Game, which would lead to two compilation volumes.









