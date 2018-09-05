LUPIN THE THIRD PART 5 Reveals Seven New Screenwriters For The Series
Lupin the Third has been around for half a century now and will be entering its fifth series where out main character will be dealing with the perils of technology and how it truly divides his classic methods and his otherwise risky profession. Now with 50 years worth of Lupin, one has to ask exactly how he can properly be celebrated? Well the answer comes in the most creative way possible while also filling up the writers room! Joining the scriptwriter Ichiro Okouchi (of Code Geass fame) are seven of the most talanted writers in the business.
What better way to celebrate 50 years of Lupin the Third than with introducing some of the best screenwriters of the genre! Hit the jump to see who will be working on the latest iteration of the series!
With these talented writers on board it ensures that we can see different and faithful interpretations of the character and a truky heartfelt way to celebrate 50 years. The series, which takes place in France, premiered on April 3rd in Japan and is streaming as it airs on Crunchyroll with 24 announced episodes. Excited to hop onto the latest Lupin the Third series? Feeling the gravity of 50 years of the character? Share your fond memories below!
Daisuke Sako (Lupin the Third Part 5 assistant director)
Go Zappa (Beatless)
Kazushige Nojima (Final Fantasy, Kingdom Hearts scenario writer)
Takahiro Okura ( Detective Conan: The Crimson Love Letter scriptwriter)
Yuniko Ayana (The Seven Deadly Sins -Signs of Holy War-)
Keiichi Sigsawa (Sword Art Online Alternative Gun Gale Online novel writer)
Shatner Nishida (Yowamushi Pedal stage play series scriptwriter)
