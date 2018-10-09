MADE IN ABYSS' Second Movie Gets A New Conceptual Image
Studio Kinema Citrus' sci-fi adventure mystery anime, Made in Abyss, will release a second movie soon and it has shared a new conceptual image to promote it. Here is more information on the series.
The staff responsible for the animated adaptation of the manga of Made in Abyss has presented a conceptual image for Hourou Suru Tasogare, the second cinematographic installment of the anime. The film will hit theaters in Japan on January 18th, 2019.
Two weeks before, on January 4, 2019, the first installment of this series of two films that compile the first season of the television series will be released on the big screen in Japan. This first part will be titled Tabidachi no Yoake.
Made in Abyss's first season premiered on July 7th last year in Japan on several television networks and ended with a total of 13 episodes, the last one of an hour.
Masayuki Kojima (Black Bullet, Monster) was in charge of directing the series for the studio Kinema Citrus. On the other hand, Hideyuki Kurata (Samurai Flamenco, The World God Only Knows) worked on the story and the script. Apart from the compilation of the two films, a sequel to television has been confirmed.
The Abyss—a gaping chasm stretching down into the depths of the earth, filled with mysterious creatures and relics from a time long past. How did it come to be? What lies at the bottom? Countless brave individuals, known as Divers, have sought to solve these mysteries of the Abyss, fearlessly descending into its darkest realms. The best and bravest of the Divers, the White Whistles, are hailed as legends by those who remain on the surface. Riko, daughter of the missing White Whistle Lyza the Annihilator, aspires to become like her mother and explore the furthest reaches of the Abyss. However, just a novice Red Whistle herself, she is only permitted to roam its most upper layer. Even so, Riko has a chance encounter with a mysterious robot with the appearance of an ordinary young boy. She comes to name him Reg, and he has no recollection of the events preceding his discovery. Certain that the technology to create Reg must come from deep within the Abyss, the two decide to venture forth into the chasm to recover his memories and see the bottom of the great pit with their own eyes. However, they know not of the harsh reality that is the true existence of the Abyss.
