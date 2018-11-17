MEGALOBOX Anime Series Reveals Its English Dub Cast

Viz Media has announced the English dub cast for the sports anime series Megalobox. Ezra Weisz will be the director of the following voice cast:

Kaiji Tang as Joe

Jason Marnocha as Coach Nanbu

Erica Mendez as Sachio

Lex Lang as Yuri

Erika Harlacher as Yukiko



The English dub will launch in Adult Swim's Toonami block on December 8. There is no other information about the dubbed version of the show. The anime series aired from April 6, 2018 to June 29, 2018 and has 13 episodes. Yo Moriyama directed it, katsuhiko Manabe and Kensaku Kojima wrote it while Mabanua produced the music.



Here is the Japanese voice cast:



Yoshimasa Hosoya as Joe

Hiroki Yasumoto as Yuuri

Shirou Saitou as Gansaku Nanbu

Michiyo Murase as Sachio

Nanako Mori as Yukiko Shirato



The manga series with the same name has been publishing snce February 17, 2018 and is written by Chikara Sakuma. Kodansha

publishes it under t