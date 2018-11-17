MEGALOBOX Anime Series Reveals Its English Dub Cast
Studios TMS Entertainment and 3xCube's sports shonen anime series, Megalobox, has shared the English dub cast. Here is more information on the series.
Kaiji Tang as Joe
Jason Marnocha as Coach Nanbu
Erica Mendez as Sachio
Lex Lang as Yuri
Erika Harlacher as Yukiko
The English dub will launch in Adult Swim's Toonami block on December 8. There is no other information about the dubbed version of the show. The anime series aired from April 6, 2018 to June 29, 2018 and has 13 episodes. Yo Moriyama directed it, katsuhiko Manabe and Kensaku Kojima wrote it while Mabanua produced the music.
Here is the Japanese voice cast:
Yoshimasa Hosoya as Joe
Hiroki Yasumoto as Yuuri
Shirou Saitou as Gansaku Nanbu
Michiyo Murase as Sachio
Nanako Mori as Yukiko Shirato
The manga series with the same name has been publishing snce February 17, 2018 and is written by Chikara Sakuma. Kodansha publishes it under the Shonen Magazine Edge.
