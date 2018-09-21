MOB PSYCHO 100 II Has Revealed A New Anime Key Visual
The official Mob Psycho 100 website has uploaded a new image for the second season of the anime series. This is the visual for the month of September, more updates will be coming every month until the series begins in January 2019.
Studio Bones' upcoming season of the supernatural action comedy anime, Mob Psycho, has released a new key visual. The picture is simple and does not reveal much but gives fans a small peek.
The image has Mob as a child sitting next to a friend of his, under the light of the moon. A lot of rabbits are playing around them and asking for some type of food.
Mob Psycho II is directed by Yuzuru Tachikawa, the series composition is up to Hiroshi Seko, Yoshimichi Kameda designs characters and the original creator, ONE is helping with the production.
No opening theme or ending theme has been revealed. Warner Bros. and Shogakukan produce the series.
