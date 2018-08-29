MOB PSYCHO 100 Season 2 Hits The Beach With These New Stills

Mob Psycho , probably the most powerful telekinetic out there, will be coming back with season 2 later next year. As it is tradition with anime, we have some pictures showcasing a beach episode.

Mob Psycho 100 season 2 will be hitting streaming services on January 2019 and now we have a promotional image on the beach. We can see a spirit wearing sunglasses and a straw hat, is this the first time a spirit wears a swimsuit?



Mob Psycho 100 is adapted from ONE's manga that finished publication on December 2017. The anime director is Jun Tachikawa, series compositor is Koji Seko, character designs are handled by Yoshinori Kameda and Bonds studio handles animation.



The second season will explore Mob's inner turmoil, his spiritual visions and will include heavy action. Super-powered Shigeo Kageyama or Mob, will be accompanied by the self-centered spiritual teacher Arataka

Reigen

.