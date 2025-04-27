MY HERO ACADEMIA Volume 42 U.S. Release Date Announced; First Look At The Cover Reveal

The My Hero Academia manga officially came to an end last year, but fans in the United States have still been waiting for the final volume in the series to arrive. Volume 42, which encompasses Chapters 423 to 430 of the manga, serves as the heartfelt farewell to the beloved series.

My Hero Academia concluded on August 5th, 2024, with Chapter 430, while Volume 42 arrived a few months later on December 4th in Japan. For those of us in America, we've had to wait; thankfully, the wait is almost over.

Viz Media, the publisher of the English print version of the manga, announced on social media that My Hero Academia Volume 42 will be released in the United States on October 21st. The publisher shared the cover art for it as well.

Pre-orders for My Hero Academia Volume 42 are available now.

Serving as the final chapter of the series, Chapter 430 is set eight years after the climactic battles, offering a glimpse into the future of the characters.

The official Volume 42 synopsis reads:

What would the world be like if 80 percent of the population manifested superpowers called “Quirks”? Heroes and villains would be battling it out everywhere! Being a hero would mean learning to use your power, but where would you go to study? The Hero Academy of course! But what would you do if you were one of the 20 percent who were born Quirkless?



For a time, the fate of the world was balanced on a knife’s edge between salvation and doom, held in the palm of Izuku Midoriya’s hand. Everything was riding on the outcome of the Quirk-based war to end all wars. What became of the students and staff of U.A. High? How did they rebuild their lives after the epic conflict? Did superpowered society come away with the lessons it needed to learn? Find out in the final volume of My Hero Academia!

My Hero Academia was written and illustrated by Kohei Horikoshi. Beginning in July 2014, it was serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump until it ended in August 2024.

An anime adaptation by Bones debuted in April 2016 and has proved equally as popular. The anime TV series has been running for seven seasons, with its eighth and final season set to premiere this October. All seven seasons of My Hero Academia can be streamed on Crunchyroll.

There have also been various spin-offs, including My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, a prequel story set five years before the events of the main series. There's also an anime TV adaptation of Vigilantes, which releases weekly episodes that you can stream on Crunchyroll.