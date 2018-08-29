Mobile Game TOKYO GHOUL [:RE BIRTH] Will Hit Stores This Fall

Tokyo Ghoul: [:re birth] is a highly anticipated mobile game for fans of the Tokyo Ghoul franchise. The show has been getting several new projects, console games, sequels and more. Here is the latest.

The smartphone game, Tokyo Ghoul [:re birth], will hit Android and iOS devices sometime during this fall season. Fans of Ishida Sui who own an Android device can already pre-register from Google Play to receive a notification as soon as the game is available in their territory. The title will include a gender swap, RPG and strategy components. You can see the first trailer below.

According to the game description in the Android store, the title will consist of battles by teams of 6 between ghouls and humans. Users can choose from more than 100 characters from all sides of the franchise, including Tokyo Ghoul, Tokyo Ghoul √A and Tokyo Ghoul: re. The graphics will mix 2D and 3D, with voices from the original seiyūs (voice actors). The combat will be developed executing combos of abilities and opportune changes of character. You can improve the skills and weapons of the characters to get an optimal team.

The game will have an online component in which players will be divided at the beginning of each season into two large groups: ghouls and humans. The city of Tokyo will be divided into 2, and it is the duty of each faction to conquer as much territory as possible. Regular raids will also be launched, in which users must defeat powerful enemies to obtain great rewards.

Given its success, the main manga of Tokyo Ghoul was adapted to the anime in the form of a television series. This one has two seasons, Tokyo Ghoul and Tokyo Ghoul √A, both of 12 episodes animated by Studio Pierrot in 2014 and 2015.