MY HERO ACADEMIA: ONE'S JUSTICE Has Added Two Villains To Roster
Earlier today in this weeks issue of the weekly Shonen Jump, two new villains have been announced to be joining the roster for the upcoming fighting game My Hero Academia: One's Justice. The villains that will be joining are Himiko Toga and Dabi. Here is a screenshot of them from the anime series down below:
In this weeks edition of the weekly Shonen Jump two new villains have joined the roster for the fighting game My Hero Academia: One's Justice. Hit the jump for the details!
Other confirmed characters include: Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugō, All Might, Tomura Shigaraki, Ochaco Uraraka, Tenya Iida, Shōto Todoroki, Momo Yaoyorozu, Denki Kaminari, Tsuyu Asui, Stain, Shōta Aizawa/Eraser Hea, Fumikage Tokoyami, Kyōka Jirō, and Eijirō Kirishima.
What are your thoughts on the villains joining? Are you going to pick up the game when it lands? Let us know which quirk is your favorite by leaving a comment down below!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]