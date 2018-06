MY HERO ACADEMIA: ONE'S JUSTICE Has Added Two Villains To Roster

Earlier today in this weeks issue of the weekly Shonen Jump, two new villains have been announced to be joining the roster for the upcoming fighting game My Hero Academia: One's Justice. The villains that will be joining are Himiko Toga and Dabi. Here is a screenshot of them from the anime series down below:Other confirmed characters include: Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugō, All Might, Tomura Shigaraki, Ochaco Uraraka, Tenya Iida, Shōto Todoroki, Momo Yaoyorozu, Denki Kaminari, Tsuyu Asui, Stain, Shōta Aizawa/Eraser Hea, Fumikage Tokoyami, Kyōka Jirō, and Eijirō Kirishima.What are your thoughts on the villains joining? Are you going to pick up the game when it lands? Let us know which quirk is your favorite by leaving a comment down below!