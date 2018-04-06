Shonen Headlines Pictures Videos Wallpaper

MY HERO ACADEMIA: ONE'S JUSTICE Has Added Two Villains To Roster

In this weeks edition of the weekly Shonen Jump two new villains have joined the roster for the fighting game My Hero Academia: One's Justice. Hit the jump for the details!

Griffin Best | 6/4/2018
Filed Under: "Shonen"
Earlier today in this weeks issue of the weekly Shonen Jump, two new villains have been announced to be joining the roster for the upcoming fighting game My Hero Academia: One's Justice. The villains that will be joining are Himiko Toga and Dabi. Here is a screenshot of them from the anime series down below:

Other confirmed characters include: Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugō, All Might, Tomura Shigaraki, Ochaco Uraraka, Tenya Iida, Shōto Todoroki, Momo Yaoyorozu, Denki Kaminari, Tsuyu Asui, Stain, Shōta Aizawa/Eraser Hea, Fumikage Tokoyami, Kyōka Jirō, and Eijirō Kirishima.



What are your thoughts on the villains joining? Are you going to pick up the game when it lands? Let us know which quirk is your favorite by leaving a comment down below!
