MY HERO ACADEMIA Anime Returns This Saturday; New Preview Of Season 7 Episode 13 Released

With the Olympics now over, My Hero Academia can now resume its broadcast. After another week-long hiatus, the anime series returns this Saturday with Season 7, Episode 13.

Titled "Connected Stars," the new episode will finally deliver the highly anticipated showdown between Deku and Shigaraki. With the biggest battle of the final fight just days away, TOHO Animation has shared a new preview trailer.

Even though it's just 30 seconds in length, there's plenty for fans to get excited about. Putting Deku primarily in the spotlight, the young hero has reached U.A. High School only to witness the aftermath of Shigaraki's devastation. There's no shortage of intensity as Deku prepares to face Shigaraki and unleash his final Quirk from the Vestiges of One For All.

My Hero Academia Season 7, Episode 13 will premiere on August 17, 2024, at 2:30 a.m. PT / 5:30 a.m. ET in North America. For those who have been thrown off by the Olympics coverage and have been unable to keep up, you can find all of the latest episodes available to stream on Crunchyroll.

All of the episodes are subbed and dubbed in English save for the latest Episode 12, "Those Who Defend, Those Who Violate," which is only available with subtitles right now. It has already been confirmed that the English dub will launch on August 17th as well.

Thankfully, we should have no more interruptions for the rest of the season. Now that the Olympics have passed, My Hero Academia episodes should continue to be released weekly without any break.

Unfortunately, the question now is just how much longer the anime series will continue to run. The manga that it is based on just came to its end with the final chapter releasing earlier this month. The anime series has always lagged behind the manga, but it has rapidly caught up and is now almost to the end as well. Deku versus Shigaraki is the biggest battle of the final fight. It's unlikely that the anime will end on Season 7, but many expect that Season 8 — which has still yet to be announced or dated — will serve as the series finale.

Meanwhile, the latest movie in the franchise was just released in theaters. My Hero Academia: You're Next was released in theaters across Japan earlier this month, but we've still got a few weeks to go until it comes stateside. The film's North American theatrical release is currently scheduled for October 11, 2024. It will be released both subbed and dubbed in English.