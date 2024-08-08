MY HERO ACADEMIA Creator On Why Fans Should Be Excited FOR MY HERO ACADEMIA: YOU'RE NEXT In Theaters

Despite the My Hero Academia manga ending, there's still plenty of superhero action left for fans between the ongoing anime series -- which, unfortunately, is also likely ending soon -- and the upcoming North American theatrical release of the franchise's fourth film. My Hero Academia: You're Next hit theaters in Japan earlier this month, but fans in North America still have to wait a few more weeks until it hits theaters across the United States and Canada.

In a recent interview with ComicBook.com, My Hero Academia creator Kohei Horikoshi was asked to give a message to U.S. and Canadian fans looking forward to the theatrical release of MHA: You're Next. Here's what he had to say:

I think this theatrical feature is on a larger scale than the previous films, and I personally like the fact that many characters outside of Class A also got to shine and play important roles in the story. My favorite is Mirio's performance. I hope you will enjoy this film, also discovering your own favorite parts about the movie.

Set between Season 6 and Season 7 of the anime series, My Hero Academia: You're Next introduces a new mysterious villain known as "Dark Might." Referring to himself as the "New Symbol," Dark Might is the villainous doppelganger to All Might, and is voiced by Kenta Miyake, the same actor who voices All Might in the series.

TOHO Animation recently shared the English-subtitled trailer for My Hero Academia: You're Next, along with the official synopsis for the film.

In a society where heroes and villains continuously battle in the name of peace and chaos, Deku, a U.A. High School student who aspires to be the best hero he can be, confronts the villain who imitates the hero he's long admired. Can Deku and the rest of U.A. High Class 1-A protect the world by putting an end to Dark Might, the man claiming to be the new Symbol of Peace?

My Hero Academia: You're Next released in theaters across Japan, earning about $6.28 million in its first three days. The film is scheduled to premiere in North American theaters across the United States and Canada on October 11, 2024. It will be available both subbed and dubbed in English.

Elsewhere in the interview, Horikoshi was asked about My Hero Academia's worldwide success. Reflecting on the manga's 10-year journey and the overall success of the franchise as a whole, Horikoshi remained as humble as ever in his response.

I have heard about the popularity of this work overseas, but it doesn't quite feel real to me. When I started drawing this manga, I didn't necessarily have the readers abroad in mind and my attitude was rather "as long as I'm having fun drawing, that's all that matters." So once the manga was serialized, it was already surprising to me that so many people in Japan supported it. To me, it's just remarkable how people from different cultures are enjoying my work now. So I can't tell you the reasons behind the series' popularity myself. Also in a way, I try not to pay attention to it. I feel that if I become conscious of the fact that my manga is widely read abroad, it might change my writing completely. I am grateful, but I don't dare to analyze it.

Are you excited for My Hero Academia: You're Next to arrive in theaters?