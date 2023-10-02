MY HERO ACADEMIA Drops New Visuals Ahead Of Seventh Season And Newest Film

With the anticipation building for the upcoming seventh season of the TV anime and the fourth feature film currently in the works, the official social media channels and website for the My Hero Academia anime have been updated with brand-new character visuals showcasing the updated designs for the fan favorite Class 1-A characters. The redesigned and updated character visuals will be the faces of new merchandise that will be dropping as part of the upcoming series and film releases.

Check out the updated character visuals for some of My Hero Academia's main Class 1-A characters down below

The most recent sixth season of My Hero Academia aired from October 2022 to March 2023. It was directed by Masahiro Mukai and now-chief director Kenji Nagasaki at Bones.

The franchise recently announced a new original film in the works with limited details that have been revealed. Although the film's title and release date have not yet been confirmed, the anime is expected to have an entirely original plot and is currently known as My Hero Academia THE MOVIE (which may change over the course of production).

Crunchyroll, who currently streams all of the current episodes of the series, describes it down below:

Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life—a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That’s right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered “quirk,” Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that’s not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world’s most prestigious hero academies.

