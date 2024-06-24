MY HERO ACADEMIA Manga Ending In Five More Chapters; Final Chapter Releasing In August

It's been one heck of a ride, but all good things must come to an end. For the My Hero Academia manga that day is just a few weeks away.

Shonen Jump announced through its Jump Press program on the SHONEN JUMP CHANNEL OFFICIAL YouTube channel that Kohei Horikoshi’s beloved superhero manga series will end in just five more chapters. We know the manga was close to the end, but now it's set in stone. The final chapter is scheduled to be released in Weekly Shonen Jump combined issue 36/37 on August 5, 2024.

Accompanying the announcement on social media was a heartwarming statement from My Hero Academia creator Kohei Horikoshi:

“Sorry for taking two weeks off! My schedule got all mixed up and it ended up like a Mille-feuille! There are only 5 episodes left. You may be thinking "What? Five more chapters?", or "Only five more to go?", but we'll do our best to make the next five chapters enjoyable for both the fans, Deku and everyone! It was a little rocky at times, but I was able to draw Deku and the others for nearly 10 years thanks to all of you who continued to the read the series. It was nothing more than a dream. Thank you from the bottom of my heart! And with that, I'll see you again in the next issue of Jump!”

Written and illustrated by Kōhei Horikoshi, My Hero Academia debuted in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump in July 2014. In the time since, the manga has amassed 425 chapters collected in 40 volumes.

Viz Media licenses the series for English-language release in North America. As the series is published in Japan, it is released simultaneously in English digitally by Viz Media's Weekly Shonen Jump.

Set in a world where superpowers, referred to as "Quirks," have become commonplace, the series follows a young kid named Izuku Midoriya. Born without a Quirk, Izuku has dreamt of being a hero his entire life. Recognizing Midoriya's potential, the world's greatest hero, All Might, bestows his Quirk to Midoriya and helps him enroll in the prestigious U.A. High School for superheroes in training.

The popularity of My Hero Academia has spawned numerous spin-off manga -- My Hero Academia: Smash!!, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, and My Hero Academia: Team-Up Missions -- and has expanded into light novels, stage plays, video games, and more.

The manga has also been adapted into an anime television series by Bones, which first premiered in 2016. The anime is now in its seventh season, which premiered in May of this year but has quickly caught up to the manga. There have also been three animated films -- My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising, and My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission -- with a fourth, My Hero Academia: You're Next, releasing in August.