MY HERO ACADEMIA Manga Surpasses 100 Million Copies In Circulation

The My Hero Academia manga has just hit a major milestone.

With the release of My Hero Academia Volume 40 in Japan today, it was announced the number of copies of the manga in circulation worldwide now exceeds 100 million.

"With the release of the 40th volume of My Hero Academia today, the total number of copies of the comic series in circulation worldwide has surpassed 100 million," the official My Hero Academia Twitter account announced. In celebration of the milestone, they shared a commemorative illustration as well as a comment from series creator Kohei Horiksohi.

It was confirmed in a second post that the costumes depicted in the illustration are scheduled to arrive in the My Hero Academia ULTRA RUMBLE and My Hero Academia ULTRA IMPACT games at a later date.

A special promotional video celebrating the feat was also shared.

My Hero Academia is written and illustrated by Kohei Horikoshi. The manga debuted in July 2014 and has been serialized in Shueisha's shonen manga magazine Weekly Shonen Jump. As of this week's release, there are now 40 volumes in total. Viz Media publishes the manga in English.

My Hero Academia is one of the most popular mangas in circulation. As a result of its success there have been numerous spin-off manga, such as My Hero Academia: Smash!!, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, and My Hero Academia: Team-Up Missions. There have also been video games, light novels, stage plays and other merchandise based on the manga.

Perhaps the most popular adaptation is the anime television series by Bones. There are currently six seasons in the television series with the seventh set to debut this May. There have also been three animated films -- My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising, and My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission -- with a fourth, My Hero Academia: You're Next, scheduled to release in August 2024.

For those looking to watch My Hero Academia, all episodes, specials and movies from the franchise can be streamed on Crunchyroll. The series' description reads:

Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life—a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That’s right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered “quirk,” Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that’s not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world’s most prestigious hero academies.

My Hero Academia Season 7 debuts May 4th, with new episodes streaming on Crunchyroll. Prior to the new season, four special recap episodes will be released on April 6, April 13, April 20, and April 27.