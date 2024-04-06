MY HERO ACADEMIA: MEMORIES Now Streaming On Crunchyroll

My Hero Academia: Memories, the four-part recap series that will lead into Season 7 of the hit anime show, has arrived on Crunchyroll.

Season 7 of My Hero Academia is set to debut on May 4, 2024. But for those who need a bit of a refresher, My Hero Academia: Memories will look back at all of the "epic moments" in the series thus far.

Episode 1, "Izuku Midoriya: Resolve," is now available to stream on Crunchyroll. The synopsis reads:

After the Quirkless Izuku Midoriya meets All Might, he becomes the successor to All Might's Quirk, One For All, which means he must eventually go up against All For One and Tomura Shigaraki.

Hello, heroes. 👋 Ready to look back at all the epic moments we've had in My Hero Academia thus far?



My Hero Academia: Memories, a four-episode special event, kicks off tomorrow on @Crunchyroll. pic.twitter.com/9nmWzlwXD9 — My Hero Academia (@MHAOfficial) April 5, 2024

Three more recap episodes will be released between now and the Season 7 debut in May. Each new episode will be released every Saturday, with the next three slated to arrive on April 13, 20 and 27 at 2:30 a.m. PT / 5:30 a.m. ET.

My Hero Academia Season 7 premieres on May 4, 2024, at 2:30 a.m. PT / 5:30 a.m. ET and will stream on Crunchyroll in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East and CIS.

Series director Kenji Nagasaki (My Hero Academia, Gundam Build Fighters) serves as Chief Director on Season 7 with Naomi Nakayama (Koikimo, series director for Orange) as director at Studio BONES. Yusuke Kuroda will continue handling series composition and scripts. Yoshihiko Umakoshi and Hitomi Odashima will craft character designs, while Yuki Hayashi will compose the music.

Season 7 of My Hero Academia is shaping up to be the most intense arc yet, covering the "Star and Stripe" and "U.A. Traitor" storylines from the manga as well as the first parts of the "Final War" arc. The series synopsis reads:

Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life—a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That’s right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered “quirk,” Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that’s not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world’s most prestigious hero academies.

For those who would rather have a more thorough experience, you can stream the entire My Hero Academia series along all of its specials and movies on Crunchyroll.