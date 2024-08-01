MY HERO ACADEMIA Season 7 Episode 12 Promo Images Released

MY HERO ACADEMIA Season 7 Episode 12 Promo Images Released

Check out the latest batch of promotional images for the upcoming episode of the My Hero Academia anime series. Season 7 Episode 12 will premiere this Saturday, August 3rd.

News
By MattIsForReal - Aug 01, 2024 07:08 PM EST
Filed Under: My Hero Academia

After a brief break due to the Olympics, My Hero Academia is set to return this week with the 12th episode in its current seventh season.

Season 7 Episode 12 — the 150th episode overall of the anime series — is scheduled to be released on August 3, 2024 at 2:30 a.m. PT / 5:30 a.m. ET. Ahead of its debut, the official social media account for the anime shared a batch of promo episodes for the highly anticipated episode, which is titled "Those Who Defend, Those Who Violate." 

It's been quite a tough break for fans of My Hero Academia as we've had two weeks to think about Bakugo's tragic death. As you can see in the images below, the upcoming episode will explore the aftermath of that emotional moment.

For those who missed the episode, Bkugo finally awakened his Quirk while battling Shigaraki. Unfortunately, the battle proved to be too much for Bakugo who succumbed to injury. In the image below, Best Jeanist is seen looking over the boy's body.

The new promo images come a couple of days after My Hero Academia shared some key art teasing Deku's highly anticipated showdown with Shigaraki. "The decisive battle has arrived," the visual's tagline reads.

The My Hero Academia series is now in the back half of its seventh season. The latest season has proven to be an action-packed, yet emotional one as we're experiencing monumental moments from the manga come to life. 

Speaking of the manga, it's set to come to an end this week. The final chapter of the beloved superhero manga from creator Kohei Horikoshi will come to a close on August 5, 2024 (Sunday, August 4th internationally) with the release of Weekly Shonen Jump combined issue 36/37. The MHA social channels have been sharing lovely artwork and heartfelt messages in anticipation of the manga's ending.

Thankfully, we haven't yet reached the end of the anime series just yet. While the anime had definitely started to catch up to the source material in recent seasons, we're not quite at the end just yet. But we are close, and many suspect that Season 8 could be the last.

For those who have yet to start watching My Hero Academia, it's considered one of the best anime series available. The official synopsis reads:

Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life—a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That’s right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered “quirk,” Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that’s not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world’s most prestigious hero academies.

You can find all of the seasons, including the current Season 7, plus all of the previously released My Hero Academia anime movies, on Crunchyroll.

MY HERO ACADEMIA: YOU'RE NEXT Drops English Subtitled Trailer And Official Synopsis
Related:

MY HERO ACADEMIA: YOU'RE NEXT Drops English Subtitled Trailer And Official Synopsis
MY HERO ACADEMIA Manga Ends In One Week; Countdown Begins With Release of Special Artwork
Recommended For You:

MY HERO ACADEMIA Manga Ends In One Week; Countdown Begins With Release of Special Artwork
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

AnimeMojo.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Hide Comments0 Comments

Be the first to comment and get the conversation going!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Comic Book Movies & TV

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder