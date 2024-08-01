MY HERO ACADEMIA Season 7 Episode 12 Promo Images Released

After a brief break due to the Olympics, My Hero Academia is set to return this week with the 12th episode in its current seventh season.

Season 7 Episode 12 — the 150th episode overall of the anime series — is scheduled to be released on August 3, 2024 at 2:30 a.m. PT / 5:30 a.m. ET. Ahead of its debut, the official social media account for the anime shared a batch of promo episodes for the highly anticipated episode, which is titled "Those Who Defend, Those Who Violate."

It's been quite a tough break for fans of My Hero Academia as we've had two weeks to think about Bakugo's tragic death. As you can see in the images below, the upcoming episode will explore the aftermath of that emotional moment.

For those who missed the episode, Bkugo finally awakened his Quirk while battling Shigaraki. Unfortunately, the battle proved to be too much for Bakugo who succumbed to injury. In the image below, Best Jeanist is seen looking over the boy's body.

The new promo images come a couple of days after My Hero Academia shared some key art teasing Deku's highly anticipated showdown with Shigaraki. "The decisive battle has arrived," the visual's tagline reads.

The My Hero Academia series is now in the back half of its seventh season. The latest season has proven to be an action-packed, yet emotional one as we're experiencing monumental moments from the manga come to life.

Speaking of the manga, it's set to come to an end this week. The final chapter of the beloved superhero manga from creator Kohei Horikoshi will come to a close on August 5, 2024 (Sunday, August 4th internationally) with the release of Weekly Shonen Jump combined issue 36/37. The MHA social channels have been sharing lovely artwork and heartfelt messages in anticipation of the manga's ending.

Thankfully, we haven't yet reached the end of the anime series just yet. While the anime had definitely started to catch up to the source material in recent seasons, we're not quite at the end just yet. But we are close, and many suspect that Season 8 could be the last.

For those who have yet to start watching My Hero Academia, it's considered one of the best anime series available. The official synopsis reads:

Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life—a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That’s right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered “quirk,” Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that’s not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world’s most prestigious hero academies.

You can find all of the seasons, including the current Season 7, plus all of the previously released My Hero Academia anime movies, on Crunchyroll.