MY HERO ACADEMIA Season 7 Episode 13 Delayed Due To The Olympics

The My Hero Academia anime has been delayed once again. Following the premiere of Season 7, Episode 12, the studio confirmed that the series will be going on a week-long hiatus.

The delay is due to the coverage of the 2024 Summer Olympics in France, the same reason that Episode 12 was pushed back a week. In an announcement on social media, the Shonen franchise confirmed that Season 7, Episode 12 will now air on August 17th. With the Summer Olympics coming to an end on August 11th, this should hopefully be the end of any delays for the latest season of the anime series.

The hiatus comes at an unfortunate time for Class 1-A fans who are still dealing with the latest cliffhanger from the most recent episode. In Season 7, Episode 12 — the 150th episode overall in the series — the highly anticipated final fight between Izuku Midoriya and Tomura Shigaraki kicked off.

The episode, titled "Those Who Defend, Those Who Violate," picks up with our heroes trying to rally and protect the fallen Bakugo, who was badly injured from his battle with Shigaraki. Though his heart has stopped, the heroes are trying their best to heal his wounds and bring him back to life.

The episode also saw the League of Villains' take on new forms. All For One has used Eri's Quirk to heal his wounds and de-age himself back to his prime, though he only has limited time remaining as a result. Meanwhile, Shigaraki has now taken on a defensive form, with parts of his body taking on the appearance of his dead family as "armor."

Episode 13, titled "Connected Stars," is sure to be one of the most action-packed installments of the season — which says a lot given how intense Season 7 has been thus far. When the series returns, fans will finally see Deku face off against Shigaraki.

Thankfully, it's just a week hiatus and nothing longer. My Hero Academia Season 7, Episode 13 should air on August 17, 2024 at 2:30 a.m. PT / 5:30 a.m. ET. Expect some promotional stills and possibly a teaser video to be released next week in anticipation of the new episode.

On a related, but separate note, the My Hero Academia manga finally came to an end today. After a 10-year run, the beloved superhero manga saw its final chapter released today. The anime isn't expected to end with Season 7, but the series has rapidly caught up to the source material. Many expect Season 8 to be the last of the anime series, which has been airing since 2016.