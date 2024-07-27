MY HERO ACADEMIA Season 7 Visual Teases "Deku Vs. Shigaraki"; Episode 12 Delayed Due to Olympics

The highly anticipated showdown between Deku versus Shigaraki will have to wait at least a couple of more days. My Hero Academia Season 7 is taking a bit of a break due to the Olympics broadcast this weekend.

Season 7 Episode 12 — the 150th episode overall of the anime series — is scheduled to be released on August 3, 2024 at 2:30 a.m. PT / 5:30 a.m. ET. Drumming up some more hype before the highly anticipated episode, which is titled "Those Who Defend, Those Who Violate," the official My Hero Academia social media account shared a brand new visual teasing Deku's anticipated showdown with Shigaraki.

"The decisive battle has arrived," the visual's tagline reads.

My Hero Academia has been on a roll with its seventh season as we near the beginning of the end of the anime's story. The action-packed season has so far covered the Star and Stripe Arc, U.A. Traitor Arc, and the start of the Final War Arc of the manga.

The latest episode in the series, Episode 11 (Episode 149 overall), titled "Light Fades to Rain," was perhaps one of the most emotional as we saw the death of a beloved hero. We won't spoil who met their end, but the synopsis reads: "Bakugo's Howitzer Impact didn't work against Shigaraki/All For One, either, and Bakugo is pushed into a corner by Shigaraki's power and words. In order to get him out of that predicament, U.A.'s Big Three take a stand!" Season 7, Episode 11 is currently the latest episode available to stream on Crunchyroll, but only with subtitles.

If you're waiting for the English dubs, it was announced that the English dub of Season 7 Episode 10 (Episode 148 overall), titled "Wounded Hero, Burning Bright and True!!!" is set to arrive today. "Before the threat of All For One, Endeavor falls, and Hawks, Jiro, and Tokoyami are also cornered. Even so, Jiro acts like a hero! Endeavor is also encouraged after looking back at his own life," the episode description reads.

With the My Hero Academia manga coming to an end in August, it won't be long now before the anime follows in its steps. The anime series has done a great job adapting the source material and has been quickly closing the gap between the manga story and anime story. While Season 7 probably won't be the finale, there's a good possibility the My Hero Academia anime series will end with its next season.