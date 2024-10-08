MY HERO ACADEMIA Special One-Shot Released Ahead Of MY HERO ACADEMIA: YOU'RE NEXT

MY HERO ACADEMIA Special One-Shot Released Ahead Of MY HERO ACADEMIA: YOU'RE NEXT

With My Hero Academia: You're Next arriving in theaters across the United States and Canada this week, series creator Kohei Horikoshi has released a special one-shot for the film.

By MattIsForReal - Oct 08, 2024 09:10 PM EST
Filed Under: My Hero Academia

The My Hero Academia main manga series may have come to an end back in August, but creator Kohei Horikoshi isn't finished telling stories set in the captivating universe. With My Hero Academia: You're Next — the fourth film in the franchise — debuting in North America this week, Horikoshi has created a new one-shot for fans to enjoy.

Officially titled "My Hero Academia Special One-Shot Manga: A Piece of Cake,"  you can read the special Shonen Jump one-shot in English over on the official Viz website for free.

The special appears to set the stage for the soon-to-be-released My Hero Academia: You're Next movie. It begins with an explanation of how Deku has gained mastery over the many quirks that make up One For All and how his friends helped him learn the powers. The downtime is short-lived though as All Might calls upon the next generation.

"I wonder what the 'mother of the term Quirk' who once claimed that Meta abilities are human Quirks would make of the era I've established," reflects a de-powered All Might. "'You, foolish Toshniori Yagi, don't turn away from the idea of leaning on each other.' Would she scold me like this? I hope so. The era of the symbol is already over. Now, it's their turn." 

My Hero Academia: You're Next will premiere in theaters across the United States and Canada on October 11th. It will be shown in both English subtitled and dubbed formats.

Set after the conclusion of Season 6 of the anime series and right before the final battle between heroes and villains, My Hero Academia: You're Next sees Deku and Class 1-A face a new threat — a mysterious figure known by the name of Dark Might. Referring to himself as the "New Symbol," Dark Might is the villainous doppelganger of All Might, and is even voiced by the same voice actor.

Dark Might isn't the only threat that Deku and friends will face. As previously teased, our heroes will also have to contend with the Gorrini Family, a mysterious, Mafia-like criminal organization under Dark Might's control.

My Hero Academia: You're Next was directed by Tensai Okamura at studio Bones. Yosuke Kuroda provided the script, with character designs by Yoshihiko Umakoshi and music by Yuki Hayashi. Series creator Kohei Horikoshi served as general supervisor and provided original character designs for the film.

