MY HERO ACADEMIA: YOU'RE NEXT Movie Finds Streaming Home On Netflix

My Hero Academia: You're Next, the latest film in the popular anime franchise, is coming to Netflix.

Produced by Bones and distributed by Toho, My Hero Academia: You're Next was released in theaters in Japan on August 2, 2024 before making its way stateside on October 11, 2024. The film grossed over $32 million worldwide.

While fans have been able to purchase and rent the movie on digital platforms like YouTube, Prime Video, and Apple TV, there's been no way to stream it with any subscription service. At least not yet. That will change next week.

Netflix Anime confirmed that My Hero Academia: You're Next will be available to stream on April 20th for viewers in the United States, Canada, and more regions. Presumably, you'll be able to watch it with English subs or dubs.

Based on the beloved manga series by Kohei Horikoshi, My Hero Academia: You're Next is an original story that takes place after the U.A. Traitor arc. With hopes of being the best super hero he can be, high schooler Izuku Midoriya confronts a villain "who imitates the hero he's long admired."

The official synopsis reads:

In a society where heroes and villains continuously battle in the name of peace and chaos, Deku, a U.A. High School student who aspires to be the best hero he can be, confronts the villain who imitates the hero he's long admired. Can Deku and the rest of U.A. High Class 1-A protect the world by putting an end to Dark Might, the man claiming to be the new Symbol of Peace?

My Hero Academia: You're Next was directed by Tensai Okamura at studio Bones with script composition by Yosuke Kuroda, character designs by Yoshihiko Umakoshi and music by Yuki Hayashi. Series creator Kohei Horikoshi joined as general supervisor and provided original character designs.

With the arrival of My Hero Academia: You're Next this month, Netflix will now be home to the first four seasons of the anime series as well as the movies Two Heroes and Heroes Rising. Popular anime streaming platform Crunchyroll meanwhile is host to all seven seasons of the anime plus the two aforementioned movies. Crunchyroll has no announced if You're Next will be added to its library.

The upcoming eighth and final season of My Hero Academia is scheduled to premiere this October. It will stream on Crunchyroll when it arrives.