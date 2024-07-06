MY HERO ACADEMIA: YOU'RE NEXT North American Release Date Announced

The big announcements from Anime Expo 2024 keep rolling in. This time, we've got TOHO animation announcing the North American release date of My Hero Academia: You're Next.

During the My Hero Academia Special Event, it was announced that My Hero Academia: You're Next will be released in theaters across North America on October 11, 2024. This is just about two months after the film will premiere in Japan.

It was also confirmed that My Hero Academia: You're Next will be released both subbed and dubbed in English.

A new Symbol rises. My Hero Academia: You're Next comes to North American theaters October 11, 2024! #MHAYoureNext pic.twitter.com/1IwIBAFJhx — My Hero Academia: You’re Next (@MHAYOURENEXT) July 6, 2024

Toho International will be handling the film's North American theatrical distribution. Speaking to Comicbook.com, Koji Ueda, president of Toho International, likened the company's approach to releasing My Hero Academia: You're Next to that of Godzilla Minus One, which grossed nearly $116 million worldwide.

"We fully recognize a major driving force behind the success of Godzilla Minus One was the way the passionate fan community embraced the film. As the distributor for the North American release, Toho International's goal was to treat the release as seriously as any other, giving it the respect it deserved and that the community who has embraced the franchise for so many years equally deserved. "As the North American distributor for My Hero Academia: You're Next, we look to do the same with yet another beloved Japanese franchise, tapping into the fan community to help amplify awareness of the film while also taking a wide theatrical release approach,"

My Hero Academia: You're Next is the fourth feature film in the franchise, which is also currently airing the anime's seventh season. It's been confirmed that the upcoming movie will take place between Season 6 and Season 7 of the anime series, and will introduce a new mysterious villain known as "Dark Might." Referring to himself as the "New Symbol," Dark Might appears to be the villainous doppelganger of All Might, and is fittingly voiced by Kenta Miyake, the same actor who voices All Might.

Dark Might is one of three new original characters that have been revealed for My Hero Academia: You're Next. In addition to the new antagonist, the film will introduce characters Anna Scervino and Giulio Gandini. Anna Scervino, the object of obsession of Dark Might, is the daughter of the wealthy Scervino family and possesses a special "Quirk" that has drawn the interest of the villain. Giulio Gandini, a mysterious man currently in a relationship with Anna, is described as "calm and collected, polite in word and deed, but sometimes shows glimpses of his rough side."

We still don't have a detailed synopsis for the film, but with it releasing in less than a month, more details should come soon!