MY HERO ACADEMIA: YOU'RE NEXT Shares New Poster; Reveals English Dub Voice Cast

A new poster for My Hero Academia: You're Next has been shared online, drumming up hype ahead of the film's North American theatrical debut. While we've still got a few more weeks until the movie theaters stateside, anticipation continues to build not only through marketing material but through casting announcements as well.

In addition to the new poster, which you can check out below, the official My Hero Academia: You're Next social channels have revealed the voice actors for the English dub of the movie. It's been confirmed that the same actors who voice characters in the English Dub of the series will be returning to their roles in You're Next. They'll be joined by some newcomers, however.

Christopher Sabat will provide the voice of Dark Might for the English Dub. Mauricio Ortiz-Segura (Kaiju No. 8, Solo Leveling) will voice Giulio Gandini while Kayli Mills (The Seven Deadly Sins, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners) will voice Anna Scervino. All three of these characters are new to the My Hero Academia franchise and figure to play a pivotal role in the upcoming movie.

Introducing the English voice actors taking on the new characters debuting in My Hero Academia: You're Next.

> Christopher Sabat as Dark Might

> Mauricio Ortiz-Segura as Giulio Gandini

> Mauricio Ortiz-Segura as Giulio Gandini

> Kayli Mills as Anna Scervino

Dark Might, of course, is the biggest mystery in the film. Referring to himself as the "New Symbol," Dark Might is the villainous doppelganger of All Might. As such, Christopher Sabat, who voices All Might in the anime, will also voice Dark Might. This is the same as what we saw with the Japanese voice cast for the film, with Kenta Miyake — the voice of All Might in the series — also voicing Dark Might.

As for the other two newcomers, we've only had some brief character bios for Anna Scervino and Giulio Gandini. Both figure to be important characters in the story, especially Anna Scervino, who possesses a very special Quirk that, for whatever reason, has drawn the interest of Dark Might and has made her the object of his obsession.

The synopsis for My Hero Academia: You're Next reads:

"Next, it's your turn!" In a society where heroes and villains continuously battle in the name of peace and chaos, Deku, a U.A. High School student who aspires to be the best hero he can be, confronts the villain who imitates the hero he's long admired. Can Deku and the rest of U.A. High Class 1-A protect the world by putting an end to Dark Might, the man claiming to be the new Symbol of Peace?

The battle against Dark Might hits theaters across the U.S. and Canada on October 11.

Directed by Tensai Okamura at studio Bones, My Hero Academia: You're Next will release in theaters across North America on October 11, 2024. It will be available both subbed and dubbed in English.