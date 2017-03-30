Final MY HERO ACADEMIA Season 2 Promo Released Ahead Of Saturday's Premiere
TOHO Animation has uploaded a new promo video for season 2 of My Hero Academia. As we reported yesterday, the upcoming season will likely cover four volumes of the manga, whereas the first season adapted 2.5 volumes. As such the second season will be two-cour.
A new (and likely final) TV promo for My Hero Academia season 2 has been released online, previewing the upcoming Sports Festival arc of the smash-hit shonen anime from Studio BONES.
As part of their new partnership deal, Crunchyroll will be streaming the English-sub simulcast, while Funimation will be airing the English-dub simulcast.
After a recap episode aired on March 25, the new season of My Hero Academis begins in earnest this Saturday.
ABOUT MY HERO ACADEMIA
The manga was launched in September 2014 and currently has 12 published volumes, with a thirteenth slated for April The story arc breakdowns in the manga are as follows---
VOLUME 01 - Entrance Exams arc & Quirk Apprehension Test arc
VOLUME 02 - Battle Trial Arc & Unforeseen Simulation Joint arc (partial)
VOLUME 03 - Unforeseen Simulation arc (partial) & Sports Festival arc (partial)
VOLUME 04 - Sports Festival arc (partial)
VOLUME 05 - Sports Festival arc (partial)
VOLUME 06- Field Training arc (partial)
VOLUME 07 - Field Training arc (partial) & End of Term arc (partial)
VOLUME 08 - End of Term arc (partial) & School Trip arc (partial)
VOLUME 09 - School Trip arc (partial)
VOLUME 10 - School Trip arc (partial) & Hideout Raid arc (partial)
VOLUME 11 - Hideout Raid (arc) & Hero Licensing Exam arc (partial)
VOLUME 12 - February 3, 2017 release
VOLUME 13 - April 4, 2017 release
The 13-episode first season adapted volume s 01, 02 and half of volume 03.
Boku no Hero Academia season one currently streams on Hulu and FUNimation in the US.
Key Staff
Animation Studio: Studio Bones
Director: Kenji Nagasaki
Script Supervisor: Yōsuke Kuroda
Character Designs: Yoshikiko Umakoshi
Mankind has developed superpowers known as "Quirks" with 80% of the population having some kind of superpower. These new abilities see the rise of both superheroes and villains. A prestigious school known as the The Hero Academy trains superpowered hopefuls into the heroes the world needs. Middle school student Izuku Midoriya wants to be a hero more than anything, but he's part the 20% without a Quirk. Unwilling to give up his dream, he plans to take the exam and be accepted into a high school for budding heroes. Through a series of serendipitous events, he catches the eye of the greatest hero, All Might, who agrees to train him.
