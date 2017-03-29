Internet Sleuths Comb Through MY HERO ACADEMIA's Website And Discover Season 2 Contains 26 Episodes
It would appear that season 2 of My Hero Academia will run for 26 episodes, doubling the episode count of the first season. It seems the source coding for http://heroaca.com/ has pages for every episode of the My Hero Academia anime series and there are a total of 40 pages waiting to be launched. If you count the 13 episodes of seaon 1 and the recap episode that aired last week, that leaves 26 episodes for the next season. And if sesaon 2 follows the same formula of season 1, which adapted 2 manga chapters per episode, a total of 26 episodes would wrap things up just before the start of the End of Term arc.
Fans of the My Hero Academia franchise has combed through its official website and discovered unpublished coding that implies season 2 of the TV anime will consist of 26 episodes.
After a recap episode aired on March 25, the new season of My Hero Academis begins in earnest this Saturday.
ABOUT MY HERO ACADEMIA
The manga was launched in September 2014 and currently has 12 published volumes, with a thirteenth slated for April The story arc breakdowns in the manga are as follows---
VOLUME 01 - Entrance Exams arc & Quirk Apprehension Test arc
VOLUME 02 - Battle Trial Arc & Unforeseen Simulation Joint arc (partial)
VOLUME 03 - Unforeseen Simulation arc (partial) & Sports Festival arc (partial)
VOLUME 04 - Sports Festival arc (partial)
VOLUME 05 - Sports Festival arc (partial)
VOLUME 06- Field Training arc (partial)
VOLUME 07 - Field Training arc (partial) & End of Term arc (partial)
VOLUME 08 - End of Term arc (partial) & School Trip arc (partial)
VOLUME 09 - School Trip arc (partial)
VOLUME 10 - School Trip arc (partial) & Hideout Raid arc (partial)
VOLUME 11 - Hideout Raid (arc) & Hero Licensing Exam arc (partial)
VOLUME 12 - February 3, 2017 release
VOLUME 13 - April 4, 2017 release
The 13-episode first season adapted volume s 01, 02 and half of volume 03.
Boku no Hero Academia season one currently streams on Hulu and FUNimation in the US.
Key Staff
Animation Studio: Studio Bones
Director: Kenji Nagasaki
Script Supervisor: Yōsuke Kuroda
Character Designs: Yoshikiko Umakoshi
Mankind has developed superpowers known as "Quirks" with 80% of the population having some kind of superpower. These new abilities see the rise of both superheroes and villains. A prestigious school known as the The Hero Academy trains superpowered hopefuls into the heroes the world needs. Middle school student Izuku Midoriya wants to be a hero more than anything, but he's part the 20% without a Quirk. Unwilling to give up his dream, he plans to take the exam and be accepted into a high school for budding heroes. Through a series of serendipitous events, he catches the eye of the greatest hero, All Might, who agrees to train him.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]