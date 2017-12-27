MY HERO ACADEMIA: Check Out Funimation's Top 5 Hero Moments
Funimation released their top 5 hero moments from My Hero Academia and while their top 5 might not make it to our list, there are some pretty epic moments. We want everyone to go into the video fresh, but there are certain hero's you can expect to see, while others may not make an appearance. Be aware, however, there are spoilers in the video below, so watch at your own risk.
Season 1 is currently available and can be picked up through Amazon for a decent price. Season 2 should be coming out relatively soon, but this helps while we anxiously await season 3 next year.
What do you think about Funimation's top 5? Let us know if they got it right or wrong in the comment section below!
About My Hero Academia:
In a world populated with superhumans, the superhero-loving Izuku Midoriya is without power. However, after the Quirkless dreamer Izuku inherits the powers of the world's best superhero, All Might, his hopes of becoming the top hero are now possible. Once enrolled in the high school for heroes, U.A., Izuku soon discovers being a hero is much more complicated than it appears.
