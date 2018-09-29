MY HERO ACADEMIA S3 Ep 25 Review - Mirio Togata. The Unrivaled Best Boy SPOILERS

My Hero Academia has aired its finale for Season 3, titled Unrivaled. This is the continuation of the Internship arc. Check out my thoughts on Season 3 and the episode that is focused on Mirio Togata.

My Hero Academia has finalized its amazing third season. We saw our students partake in great adventures like the forest training camp, where we once again learned what the definition of a true hero is, we got the epic fight between Deku and Muscular and Kachan/Deku’s relationship began to change.

The Hideout Raid. These next episodes gave us the tantalizing and inevitable fight between All Might and All For One, we got the United States Of Smash and we saw the end of the beginning as well as the beginning of the end. Our Symbol of Peace left us and everything was set on Deku’s shoulders.

Probably one of the most laid back arcs in MHA yet, the Provisional License Exam. And I use the term laid back while being quite laid back. There was no villain encounter in these episodes, our students had to compete in various physical and mental tests in order to obtain a provisional hero license.



However, this was probably my favorite arc of season 3. Watching Deku develop his shoot style and finally figure out he has legs. The intense clash with Kachan as their battle of ideals and perspectives take place. And also, everyone was just learning how to become better heroes.



Season 3 did a great job at keeping the pace of the show. Nothing was skipped over and nothing felt really slow. We also got a new villain in Overhaul but the latest episode, episode 63, is all about Mirio from the Big Three.



The internship arc has finally begun and that means our students have to find a work study. But what is a work study? What is the difference between that and an internship? Worry not. Why? Because Mirio is here!

Honestly. This episode has an appropriate title in “Unrivaled”. Mirio Togata, one of the Big Three, just came to class and whooped everyone’s butt. “You should have laughed at my jokes earlier in class, that might’ve saved you from… THESE HANDS!”

Mirio vs Class 1-A didn’t even look like a real fight, that was super one-sided and overwhelming. And just like he stated, his quirk is not THAT strong when you hear about it. Mirio put in the work and effort to create a strong use for the quirk.

His quirk is “Permeation”. If you know about Marvel Comics’ Shadowcat or Naruto’s Obito… he’s basically that but with his own twist. Mirio can make parts of his body or his whole body intangible, making it possible to pass through solid objects.

However, when he deactivates his quirk inside a solid object, he gets ejected back. Hence, the term teleporting when going underground, he just pops back up.

He seems to be the kind of character Deku is. Super hard-working and determined, turning experience into power. Even in the end of the episode, he states that Deku is someone Sir would like. Who’s Sir? Don’t know, time will tell.

I don’t think that quirk is as strong as the students made it seem but it definitely is in the tops of the quirk list.

The comedy in the episode made me laugh out loud. Especially his naked fight scenes. He was trying to hide his “willy” from the girls while fighting… LOL. But hey, why did Mirio have a naked fight scene and Camie didn't?? Equality.



I loved how he yelled POWERRRRR!!! I saw this on the manga and didn’t think it was actually going to be voiced. Good stuff.

Also, in the manga, Mirio defeats the class in 6 seconds… that is crazy, even for anime battles.



The animation behind the battle was super fluid, like a knife on butter. The way Mirio moved through the ground and popped back up, crisp. Crisp.

The only thing I didn’t like about the episode was the lack of Tamaki and Nejire. We got a bit of their personalities: Tamaki being a super shy Sasuke and Nejire is a hyper little kid.



Can’t wait to see the continuation of the Internship arc on Season 4, Overhaul and more of the Big Three. Saturdays won’t be the same with MHA off the air.

Here are some bullet points (random quick thoughts) that I think don’t have a place in the episode review.

Yaomomo with her hair down

Mineta had the biggest trash bag. I wonder what he had inside… LOL.

My man Tamaki was trying too hard to be an Uchiha . He even tried using his Sharingan and threw out a Genjutsu .

Bubble Girl (The blue chick at the end) is really easy on the eyes.

This is me waiting for season 4 .

Thanks for reading the review. Leave your comments down below! I’ll cya heroes in 6 or 7 months? Don’t know when S4 comes out. Let’s keep it PLUS ULTRA!!