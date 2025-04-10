MY HERO ACADEMIA Fest 2025 Celebrates The Beloved Manga And Anime Series This August

A special My Hero Academia fan fest has been announced. Returning for the first time in three years, the fan event will celebrate the beloved anime series as it readies its eighth and final season.

The 2025 My Hero Academia Fest will take place on August 17th at Pia Arena MM in Yokohama. The main cast of the anime series will gather for a special stage presentation where they discuss the latet season of the show. Fans will also be treated to a preview screening of the opening episode of My Hero Academia Season 8.

In addition, there will also be various merch available, including acrylic stands, glitter badges, stickers, and more. It's all based on a new visual which shows the heroes and villains of My Hero Academia unite.

At the top, from left to right we have Ochaco Uraraka, Toshinori Yagi, Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki. The bottom of the visual features the main villains: (from left to right) Himiko Toga, Tomura Shigaraki, and Dabi.

Event details and merchandise for My Hero Academia Fest 2025 can be seen on the official website.

The event will lead into the highly anticipated eighth season of the beloved anime. It was previously announced that My Hero Academia: Final Season will arrive this October. It will cover the remainder of the Final War arc, which began with Season 7, as well as the Epilogue Arc. The Final War arc sees the confrontation between Midoriya and Shigaraki come to a head, resolving the final war between Deku and All For One.

The staff behind the production of Season 7 will return for the final season of the series. Naomi Nakayama is directing at Studio Bones with series director Kenji Nagasaki acting as chief director. Yusuke Kuroda will continue to write the series composition and scripts, with Yoshihiko Umakoshi and Hitomi Odashima drawing the character designs and Yuki Hayashi composing the music.

It looks like My Hero Academia Fest will mostly celebrate the main story, though it's possible that the recent spin-off series, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, could also have a presence at the event. Vigilantes, a prequel to the main story, premiered earlier this month. The series is an adaptation of the Japanese manga of the same name written by Hideyuki Furuhashi and illustrated by Betten Court. It's set in the same universe as My Hero Academia but five years prior to the events of the main series.

All seven seasons of My Hero Academia are available to stream on Crunchyroll along with the My Hero Academia: Two Heroes and My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising anime films and a collection of specials. The spin-off anime series My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is also available to stream on Crunchyroll.