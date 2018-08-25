MY HERO ACADEMIA Takes A Break Today But The Action Resumes In Episode 59
The 58th episode of My Hero Academia went live today and if you weren't keeping up with the news, odds are high that you were confused with what you saw. That's because the TV station that My Hero Academia airs on in Japan was in the midst of a special, 24-hr long charity campaign, titled 24h TV - Love Saves The Earth.
The 58th episode of My Hero Academia, Special Episode: Save the World with Love! was a tie-in episode for the new movie but this episode 59 preview shifts things back to the Provisional Hero License arc.
The episode all tied back to the new movie, which hit theaters in Japan on August 03. Select North American theaters will screen the film for a limited time beginning on September 25 and ending on October 2.
Luckily, the special filler will only be one episode long as the preview for episode 59 reveals that the show will be returning to the events of the provisional Hero License arc. Check it out below.
