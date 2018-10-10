MY HERO ACADEMIA: TWO HEROES Has Earned 1.6 Billion Yen In Box Office!

The climactic finals are over, and U.A. is getting ready for the summer training camp. Deku and All Might receive an invitation from a certain person to go overseas to a giant artificial moving city called I-Island. This island, a kind of “science Hollywood” that gathers the knowledge of scientists from around the world, is holding an exhibition called I-Expo showcasing the results of Quirk and hero item research. In the midst of all this, Deku meets a Quirkless girl named Melissa and remembers his own Quirkless past. Out of the blue, the impregnable security system the island boasts is hacked by villains, and all the people on the island are taken as hostages! Now, a plan that could shake hero society has been put into motion! The man who holds the key to it all is the number one hero and Symbol of Peace, All Might."

has truly surged in popularity since its initial release. As someone who remembers whenhit the states, it is hard to believe how successful this new franchise has been in such a short amount of time! Its first feature length film,, is no exception to the rule. The series has been raking in ticket sales around the world that have caused it to reach unprecedented numbers. According to Box Office Mojo, the film has grossed about $5,721,371 US on its first week and it grossed even higher if you count the prescreenings. That number alone makes the film the tenth highest grossing anime film in North America! But that is nothing compared to the 1.296 million tickets sold in Japan; which skyrocketed the sales to a whopping 1.6 billion yen! That's around 14.1 milion US!WIth numbers like those and a fan reception that hasn't been since in a long time, for a shonen property,proves that if you are passionate for a project and put it all into your work, people will love it.andhave helped to bring a great film into existence and it is with great confidence that we will probabbly see more on the way! Still haven't seen the film? Or have thoughts on it! Share them in the usual spot and check out the synopsis below!Synopsis: "