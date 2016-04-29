New Details On MY HERO ACADEMIA's Second OVA Released
While many were hoping that Weekly Shonen Jump was teasing a second My Hero Academia TV anime, it appears the project will be for a second OVA. Below, conceptual sketches for the new characters appearing in the OVA were released by manga author Kōhei Horikoshi. The OVA is decribed as " a joint practice session between Izuku's class and the other hero department students at U.A. Academy. " [per ANN]
It seems the original My Hero Academia anime project teased in the 8th 2017 issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine is for a 25-minute OVA, not a full-blown original TV anime.
Romeryo Fujimi in his hero costume
Kashiko Sekigai
Kashiko Sekigai as Sensory Girl
Dadan Tadan
Dadan Tadan as Lucky Strike
The new OVA will be bundled with the 14th volume of the manga, which goes on sale June 02. Season 2 of the anime premieres in April
