New Details On MY HERO ACADEMIA's Second OVA Released

It seems the original My Hero Academia anime project teased in the 8th 2017 issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine is for a 25-minute OVA, not a full-blown original TV anime.

While many were hoping that Weekly Shonen Jump was teasing a second My Hero Academia TV anime, it appears the project will be for a second OVA.  Below, conceptual sketches for the new characters appearing in the OVA were released by manga author  Kōhei Horikoshi.  The OVA is decribed as " a joint practice session between Izuku's class and the other hero department students at U.A. Academy. " [per ANN]

Romeryo Fujimi in his hero costume


Kashiko Sekigai


Kashiko Sekigai as Sensory Girl 


Dadan Tadan


Dadan Tadan as Lucky Strike


The new OVA will be bundled with the 14th volume of the manga, which goes on sale June 02.  Season 2 of the anime premieres in April
