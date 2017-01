New Details On MY HERO ACADEMIA's Second OVA Released

Romeryo Fujimi in his hero costume





Kashiko Sekigai





Kashiko Sekigai as Sensory Girl





Dadan Tadan





Dadan Tadan as Lucky Strike



While many were hoping that Weekly Shonen Jump was teasing a second My Hero Academia TV anime, it appears the project will be for a second OVA. Below, conceptual sketches for the new characters appearing in the OVA were released by manga author Kōhei Horikoshi. The OVA is decribed as " a joint practice session between Izuku's class and the other hero department students at U.A. Academy. " [ per ANN The new OVA will be bundled with the 14th volume of the manga, which goes on sale June 02. Season 2 of the anime premieres in April