BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS Shares New Key Visual

Studio Pierrot's action shonen anime series, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations , has revealed a new key visual for the 2019 part of the show. Here is more information on the series.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has shared a new key visual for the 2019 part of the show. The series just aired its 87th episode titled "The Sensation of Living" which includes a fight between Kakou and Boruto with some Shikadai sneaky tactics. The new visual that has been shared includes the main characters posing for the camera.

The anime's ending is titled "Tsuyogari Loser" and will start playing in January. The song's single will be available for purchase on February 20 but a shorter version of it, something called an "anime size" version, will be out in digital format on January 7. The current ending theme is titled "Polaris" by Hitorie.

Anime Staff

Director - Noriyuki Abe, Hiroyuki Yamashita, Toshiro Fujii

Writer - Ukyo Kodachi, Makoto Uezu, Masaya Honda

Music - Yasuharu Takanashi, -Yaiba-

Studio - Pierrot

English License - Viz Media

English Network - Adult Swim (Toonami)

Anime Cast

Yuuko Sanpei as Boruto Uzumaki

Kokoro Kikuchi as Sarada Uchiha

Ryuuichi Kijima as Mitsuki

Junko Takeuchi as Naruto Uzumaki

Noriaki Sugiyama as Sasuke Uchiha

Kazuhiko Inoue as Kakashi Hatake

The manga series of the same title and the inspiration behind the anime has been publishing since May 9, 2016 and has 6 volumes out right now. The manga series has a different writer from the classic Naruto and Naruto: Shippuden series.

Manga Staff

Writer - Ukyo Kodachi

Illustrator - Miko Ikemoto

Magazine - Weekly Shonen Jump





English Publisher - Viz Media



The life of the shinobi is beginning to change. Boruto Uzumaki, son of Seventh Hokage Naruto Uzumaki, has enrolled in the Ninja Academy to learn the ways of the ninja. Now, as a series of mysterious events unfolds, Boruto’s story is about to begin!