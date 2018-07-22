BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS To Premiere On Toonami This Fall

Cartoon Network's Toonami programming block announced at San Diego Comic-Con that the Naruto spinoff, Boruto: Naruto Next Generation will begin airing in September.

The next anime joining the Adult Swim Toonami Saturday Night anime programming block will be Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.



The announcement was made at SDCC and then confirmed online via the official Toonami Facebook page. Of course, fans were excited by the announcement but concerned about the status of the Naruto Shippiduen dub. Presently, Toonai had aired up to episode 211 of Shippuden, which has an episode count of 500+.



The series is currently licensed by Viz in North America and a simulcast airs weekly on Crunchyroll and Hulu.



Still, it's not the first time a similar situation has played out on Toonami. For a while, the programming block still had to finish out airing the complete DBZ Kai series while also airing new Dragon Ball Super episodes.





DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE