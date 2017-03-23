BORUTO: NARUTO THE MOVIE Anime And New Manga Series Get Release Dates
A couple of weeks back we were treated to a new trailer for the upcoming Boruto: Naruto The Movie home video release. VIZ Media has announced that the title will be available on Blu-ray/DVD Combo Pack and DVD next week, March 28th, 2017. The new anime feature film is based on the popular Naruto manga series created by Masashi Kishimoto and follows the rebellious son of the legendary ninja who seeks to become an even greater ninja.
VIZ Media has just released new details regarding the home video release of Boruto: Naruto The Movie and the new Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga series!
The Boruto: Naruto The Movie Blu-ray/DVD Combo Pack will retail for $29.98 U.S. / $34.99 CAN, while the Standard Edition DVD-only set will have be $19.98 U.S. / $24.99 CAN. The film's English dub cast includes Amanda Miller (Boruto), Cherami Leigh (Sarada) and Robbie Daymond (Mitsuki). It will also include Japanese audio with English subtitles as well as English dubbed selections on both formats. Bonus features include clean closing segments and the original Japanese theatrical trailers.
The Blu-ray/DVD Combo Pack will be released as a deluxe, 2-disc collection (1 DVD & 1 Blu-ray) that presents the anime feature film in 1080p HD, 16x9 video. Bonus combo pack exclusive features include a Naruto Ova (The Day Naruto Became Hokage) and a production art gallery. The Standard DVD Set will present the film in 16x9 video with DTS-HD 5.1 as well as stereo audio. You can pre-order by clicking HERE
What may be news to Naruto fans is that VIZ Media is following the release of the movie with a new manga series, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. The new series serves as a sequel to the bestselling ninja adventure manga. It's rated "T" for Teens and will be available both in print and digital editions. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Volume 1 will debut on April 4th, 2017 for a suggested retail price of $9.99 U.S. / $12.99 CAN.
We've included the official Boruto: Naruto The Movie trailer below for those that may have missed it. Make sure and leave your thoughts in the comment area below!
With Naruto as the Seventh Hokage, Hidden Leaf Village is planning to host the Chunin Exams to train new shinobi from the village and from their allied villages. Among the entrants are Sasuke's daughter, Sarada, Mitsuki, an exceptionally talented yet mysterious shinobi… And Boruto, Naruto's talented but impetuous son.
Meanwhile, Sasuke who’s been on a mission in another dimension appears before Naruto to warn of a strange impending danger. Shrouded with an evil aura, Momoshiki and Kinshiki appear and attempt to assassinate Naruto. Petrified, Boruto is shielded by Naruto, only to disappear in front of Boruto's own eyes.
