If Fans Want NARUTO ULTIMATE NINJA STORM 4 On The Nintendo Switch, All They Have To Do Is Ask For It

The latest opus in the acclaimed STORM series is taking you on a colourful and breathtaking ride. Take advantage of the totally revamped battle system and prepare to dive into the most epic fights you’ve ever seen in the NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM series!

CyberConnect2, the developer behind the Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm series, has recently shared a Q&A video that could make Nintendo Switch owners and fans of the Ultimate Ninja Storm series quite happy.Hiroshi Matsuyama, president of CyberConnect2, recently revealed thatcould well be released for the Nintendo Switch — especially because the Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy has already been released on the console — but fans need to be vocal about it.According to Matsuyama, fans need to make sure to "send their passionate requests to Bandai Namco" — alluding that CyberConnect2 are more than willing to release a port of the game on Nintendo's handheld hybrid console.Although theis already available on the Nintendo Switch, it is worth reminding that those three games are actually last gen titles, while Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 is current gen; making the porting a little bit trickier — albeit not impossible.Matsuyama also reveals that he is currently working on a brand-new game, with similar gameplay mechanics to those seen in the Ultimate Ninja Storm series, based on an anime series — but we'll just have to wait for an official announcement to know which one.



Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC(Steam).