If Fans Want NARUTO ULTIMATE NINJA STORM 4 On The Nintendo Switch, All They Have To Do Is Ask For It
CyberConnect2, the developer behind the Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm series, has recently shared a Q&A video that could make Nintendo Switch owners and fans of the Ultimate Ninja Storm series quite happy.
In a recent Q&A, CyberConnect2 President Hiroshi Matsuyama has revealed that Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 for the Nintendo Switch could become a reality if fans want it.
Hiroshi Matsuyama, president of CyberConnect2, recently revealed that Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 could well be released for the Nintendo Switch — especially because the Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy has already been released on the console — but fans need to be vocal about it.
According to Matsuyama, fans need to make sure to "send their passionate requests to Bandai Namco" — alluding that CyberConnect2 are more than willing to release a port of the game on Nintendo's handheld hybrid console.
Although the Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy is already available on the Nintendo Switch, it is worth reminding that those three games are actually last gen titles, while Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 is current gen; making the porting a little bit trickier — albeit not impossible.
Matsuyama also reveals that he is currently working on a brand-new game, with similar gameplay mechanics to those seen in the Ultimate Ninja Storm series, based on an anime series — but we'll just have to wait for an official announcement to know which one.
The latest opus in the acclaimed STORM series is taking you on a colourful and breathtaking ride. Take advantage of the totally revamped battle system and prepare to dive into the most epic fights you’ve ever seen in the NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM series!
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC(Steam).
