Life-Sized Naruto Uzumaki Statue Is On Sale For $22,000

Ever thought about owning a Naruto Uzumaki statue? Well, how about it then if you have $22,000 to spare? Simply visit China and get it yourself, no pressure.

Naruto Uzumaki is one of the best anime characters of all time, so when we heard that a life-size statue of the titular character is up for sale, it caught our attention right away. We have to say, the statue looks great, but it will cost a few organs.

The company behind this project is based in China, surprisingly. For those who are interested, just bear in mind it’ll cost a whopping $22,000 to purchase, and that surely doesn’t include shipping and taxes.

As for the size of this Naruto Uzumaki statue, it’s around 5.5-inches in length. Folks can take a look at it if they visit the WonderFestival 2019 event in China this month from what we’ve gathered.

The event is scheduled to run from June 8 to 9, and the statue itself will be on display for all to see.

It's pretty slick, we must admit, but at the same time, it needs to look much better than it does now to warrant $22,000. Yes, we're saying that while it looks great in its current form, it's not worth the high price.

Then again, awesomeness is in the eye of the beholder.