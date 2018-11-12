NARUTO And BORUTO Merchandise Have Discounts In Crunchyroll

Studio Pierrot's action shonen anime series, Boruto and Naruto , have a sale going on in Crunchyroll right now. Check out more information on what products are available.

official Crunchyroll store has a discount sale going on right now for Boruto and Naruto merchandise. You can find exclusive clothing, collectibles, accessories and more. There are Kakashi tees, Naruto performing a Jutsu and many other designs.



If you are into collecting statues or figurines, you might want to check out the Hashirama Senju or Madara Uchiha statues, they have a discount of ten dollars right now. The original price of $89.99 has been dropped to $80.99. There are many other characters included in this sale: Shikamaru, Tsunade, Sasuke, Sakura, the site even has a G.E.M. Polystone Kurama figure that has as whopping $870 price tag. Let us know what is in your wishlist in the comments down below!



Anime Staff

Director - Noriyuki Abe, Hiroyuki Yamashita, Toshiro Fujii

Writer - Ukyo Kodachi, Makoto Uezu, Masaya Honda

Music - Yasuharu Takanashi, -Yaiba-

Studio - Pierrot

English License - Viz Media

English Network - Adult Swim (Toonami)

Anime Cast

Yuuko Sanpei as Boruto Uzumaki

Kokoro Kikuchi as Sarada Uchiha

Ryuuichi Kijima as Mitsuki

Junko Takeuchi as Naruto Uzumaki

Noriaki Sugiyama as Sasuke Uchiha

Kazuhiko Inoue as Kakashi Hatake

The manga series of the same title and the inspiration behind the anime has been publishing since May 9, 2016 and has 6 volumes out right now. The manga series has a different writer from the classic Naruto and Naruto: Shippuden series.

Manga Staff

Writer - Ukyo Kodachi

Illustrator - Miko Ikemoto

Magazine - Weekly Shonen Jump

English Publisher - Viz Media





The life of the shinobi is beginning to change. Boruto Uzumaki, son of Seventh Hokage Naruto Uzumaki, has enrolled in the Ninja Academy to learn the ways of the ninja. Now, as a series of mysterious events unfolds, Boruto’s story is about to begin!