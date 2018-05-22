NARUTO Kabuki Stage Play Will Also Be Performing At The Minamiza Theater
The Minaziza theater (opened in 1929) in Kyoto; has been closed for some time, since 2016, to undergo earthquake protection for the theater. With the reopening coming this November, it makes sense that the theater would unveil its 2018-2019 lineup. Interestingly enough one of the shows that will be performing there will be the Naruto Kabuki stageplay! While it may not be the play that will be opening up the theater, as that privelege is for the annual "Kichirei Kaomise Performance" Kabuki show, it will be coming to the theater some time after.
As the Minamiza theater readies to reopen its doors in Kyoto; expect a familiar play in the form of the Naruto Kabuki play to be there to aid in filling up seats!
Should anyone find themselves in the country of Japan and want to watch the Naruto Kabuki show either way; you can find the show at the Shinbashi Enbujo theater in Tokyo from August 4th to August 27th. With this super interesting newsto share it can make one wonder exactly where the play could go from here or what other adaptions could be told on kabuki form and where!
