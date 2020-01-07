NARUTO: SHIPPUDEN And BORUTO Are Finally Streaming In The UK And Ireland Thanks To Funimation

For almost a year, UK fans of Naruto were only able to watch the original series through Funimation. Well, it looks like Naruto: Shippuden and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations are finally coming to the UK!

The shonen epic, Naruto, was brought to the world in his manga series by Masashi Kishimoto, in 1997. Since his first appearance, the titular hero has spawned multiple video games, various movies, and three successful anime.

While many fans across the world love the series with a passion, not all of them can watch it in its entirety based on their location. For Example, in the U.K. and Ireland, the Funimation streaming service can only stream all episodes of the original series.

However, after the acquisition of U.K. distributor Manga Entertainment Limited, in 2019, Funimation was able to change that! Now, after just over a year of waiting, fans can finally enjoy the payoff! In a recent reveal from Funimation, its streaming service, FunimationNow, both Naruto: Shippuden and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, will be able to join the original series in its U.K. lineup!

The new additions, along with Naruto, will feature both the English subtitled and English dubbed versions of the series along with all episodes of Shippuden and the first 51 episodes of Boruto. The new additions promise hours of endless ninja action.

With the Naruto franchise all together in one spot for U.K. fans, there will be a lot more time spent safe inside during lockdown. Make sure to share your thoughts on the news in the comments!





Naruto synopsis:

It tells the story of Naruto Uzumaki, a young ninja who seeks to gain recognition from his peers and also dreams of becoming the Hokage, the leader of his village. The story is in two parts – the first set in Naruto's pre-teen years, and the second in his teens.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations synopsis:

Son of Naruto Uzumaki, Boruto, follows his father's footsteps along with his friends to become great ninja. Throughout all their adventures, Boruto is determined to make his mark in the ninja world and live outside of his father's shadow. Naruto was a young shinobi with an incorrigible knack for mischief.

Naruto: Shippuden and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations are streaming in the U.K. and Ireland on FunimationNow, July 1st!