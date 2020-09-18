NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER Another New Classic Character Is Being Added To The Hit Game

With more additions promised to the hit game Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker , another character has been announced to join the game as a playable DLC! Hit the jump for more details!

Since 2018, Bandai Namco Entertainment's Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Strikers continues to give fans the opportunity to live in the world of their favorite anime and interact with some of its most iconic characters. By allowing players to create their own ninja, the possibilities for adventure have grown exponentially.

Since its release, the game has had multiple DLCs that included both new playable characters from the series and also some cosmetic additions so that players can create their ideal ninja. However, since DLCs take some time to come out, players have been getting creative and modeling their characters after their favorites.

One of the mainstay favorites in the series that players can't get enough of is Neji Hyuga. Now, instead of players creating him from scratch, he will be coming soon to consoles as the 20th DLC character!

Not much is known now of an exact release date but stay tuned for any potential updates that may arise!





Naruto to Boruto : Shinobi Striker is a high-speed four vs. four multiplayer title that encourages cooperative play through the use of character-specific roles. Characters are split up into four roles: Attack, Ranged, Defense, and Heal. Teams that utilize these four types of characters will be formidable opponents on the battlefield.



Neji is coming soon to Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker on the Playstation 4, Xbox One, and PC!