NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER New DLC Character Revealed To Be Kakashi

A classic character is coming to Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker in the form of the Team 7 leader and mentor, Kakashi. Hit the jump to learn more about the awesome new DLC character!

With the massive cultural success of Naruto as a franchise, it leaves many to wonder if creator Masashi Kishimoto ever expected his character to have such worldwide appeal when he debuted in 1997, in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump. Following his debut, the franchise has had multiple anime series, animated movies, and even video games!

Bandai Namco Entertainment is a video game developer that is known for creating games based on anime properties that always manage to make the player feel like they genuinely feel the powers that each character has. One of the best examples of that has been in the Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm franchise, which is a 3v3 fighting game where the player battles others in a fast-paced arena battle.

However, the developers wanted to do something different and allow the players to really feel immersed. Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker was the answer to that dilemma and gave the fans the chance to create their own ninja and play in online games and battles in the world of the anime. There have also been many characters from the series added that can be played.

In a recent announcement from Weekly Shonen Jump, a brand new character would be added to the game's character pack. A longtime fan favorite homage, mentor, and fighter; Kakashi! Not much has been revealed yet, including gameplay, but fans are excited nonetheless that the iconic character is coming to the roster. Make sure to share your thoughts on the news in the comments!





Naruto to Boruto : Shinobi Striker is a high-speed four vs. four multiplayer title that encourages cooperative play through the use of character-specific roles. Characters are split up into four roles: Attack, Ranged, Defense, and Heal. Teams that utilize these four types of characters will be formidable opponents on the battlefield.



Kakashi will be available in the third season pass of Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker soon!