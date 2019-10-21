NARUTO X BORUTO NINJA TRIBES Reveals New Generations Trailer
The official 876TV YouTube channel has uploaded a new Generations trailer for the upcoming NARUTO X BORUTO NINJA TRIBES mobile and browser game. This trailer is all about pitting two generations of shinobi against each other but eventually working together to achieve victory.
The upcoming 2D mobile and browser video game, NARUTO X BORUTO NINJA TRIBES, has released a new Generations trailer teasing the events to come. Here is more information on the shinobi game.
This video shows the two Team 7 we have gotten to know: Naruto, Sasuke, Saruka and Boruto, Mitzuki and Sarada. There is no actual gameplay in this video but we do get a glimpse of both teams working together as well as a Rasengan that both Naruto and Boruto are performing.
The game is described as an intuitive one-tap ninja team battle game. From what we can see in the game's official site, the gameplay will consist of 3 vs 3 battles that the player can control with just one-click abilities. The official description is teasing something called "Tribe Specials" that could potentially be a team ultimate. Check out the video below and let us know if you will be joining their tribe!
