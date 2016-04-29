VIZ Teams With McFarlane For New NARUTO SHIPPUDEN Figures
You've been a Naruto fan for years, perhaps even from Day One. Sure, there's a new Boruto series coming soon which may lead some to figure about all the trials and tribulations Naruto and Team 7 have undergone over the years, but not you. You were there to see Naruto, Sasuke and Sakura develop their first ninjitsu and fight Zabuza on their first Away Mission. It's you and fans like you that will definitely want to check out this new Naruto Shippuden figure from McFarlane Toys.
The Naruto manga may be over but the anime is still going strong. With a new Boruto anime series waiting in the wings, now is the time to show your love for the snot-nosed Leaf Village kid determined to become Hokage.
This figure stands 7 inches tall and comes equipped with two Kunai Knives. Naruto is sculpted in his iconic outfit from the Naruto Shippuden television show. Stylized display base included
With a listed msrp of $19.99, the figure will be available for purchase April 2017.
VIZ Media continues to expand consumer product licenses for its hit action adventure property, NARUTO SHIPPUDEN.
The newest products for the internationally renowned franchise are scheduled to be released in 2017 and will encompass a diverse array of consumer categories including collectible figures and ramen and assorted snack foods. The partners include McFarlane Toys, Zag Toys and CTC Food International.
McFarlane Toys
Product Description: NARUTO SHIPPUDEN Action Figures
Additional Info Available At: https://mcfarlane.com/toys/brands/naruto/
Zag Toys
Product Description: Original Mini’s Domez 2.5” Collectible Figures
Additional Info Available At: http://originalminis.com/
CTC Food International
Product Description: NARUTO SHIPPUDEN Instant Ramen, Ramune Soft Drinks and Do-It-Yourself Candies
Additional Info Available At: http://www.ctcfood.com/
In the NARUTO manga and animated series, Naruto Uzumaki wants to be the best ninja in the land. Naruto is a young shinobi with an incorrigible knack for mischief. He’s got a wild sense of humor, but Naruto is completely serious about his mission to be the world’s greatest ninja! He's done well so far, but Naruto knows he must train harder than ever and leaves his village for intense exercises that will push him to his limits. NARUTO SHIPPUDEN begins two and a half years later, when Naruto returns to find that everyone has been promoted up the ninja ranks – except him. Sakura’s a medic ninja, Gaara’s advanced to Kazekage, and Kakashi… well he remains the same. But pride isn’t necessarily becoming of a ninja, especially when Naruto realizes that Sasuke never returned from his search for Orochimaru. Plus, the mysterious Akatsuki organization is still an ever-present danger. As Naruto finds out more about the Akatsuki’s goals, he realizes that nothing in his universe is as it seems. Naruto is finding that he’s older, but will he also prove wiser and stronger?
VIZ Media is the North American master licensor for NARUTO and publishes the bestselling NARUTO manga series in print and digital editions and also distributes the NARUTO and NARUTO SHIPPUDEN anime series and feature films.
For more information on NARUTO, NARUTO SHIPPUDEN and other anime and manga titles distributed and published by VIZ Media, please visit www.VIZ.com.
