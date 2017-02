Netflix Adds GANTZ:O CG Film To Their Anime Lineup

About Gantz: O



Teams of recently deceased who've been revived and given high tech weapons must co-operate in order to defeat and army monsters in Tokyo and Osaka

NETFLIX announced on Staturday that they've added the English and Japanese versions of the GANTZ:O 3D CG animated feature film to their anime lineup. The film itself is based off of the manga created by Hiroya Oku's.Here is the full list of the English dub cast:Austin Chase as AyumuBryce Papenbrook as KimuraCherami Leigh as the Gantz BallSteve Heiser as ShimakiCristina Vee as YamasakiDoug Erholtz as OkaTaylor Henry as Demon NurariJosiah Wills as NurarihyonKaiji Tang as KatoKeith Silverstein as MuroyaKyle McCarley as NishiLaura Post as ReikaLucien Dodge as KuronoTodd Haberkorn as SuzukiTony Azzolino as TairaBob Buchholz: Translator and DirectorThe GANTZ:O CG animated feature film first launched in Japan back in October and was featured at a series of film festivals.