Netflix Adds GANTZ:O CG Film To Their Anime Lineup
NETFLIX announced on Staturday that they've added the English and Japanese versions of the GANTZ:O 3D CG animated feature film to their anime lineup. The film itself is based off of the manga created by Hiroya Oku's.
Netflix announced an English dubbed versions of the Gantz: O CG animated feature film. Hit the jump and check out the details and the English dub cast!
Here is the full list of the English dub cast:
Austin Chase as Ayumu
Bryce Papenbrook as Kimura
Cherami Leigh as the Gantz Ball
Steve Heiser as Shimaki
Cristina Vee as Yamasaki
Doug Erholtz as Oka
Taylor Henry as Demon Nurari
Josiah Wills as Nurarihyon
Kaiji Tang as Kato
Keith Silverstein as Muroya
Kyle McCarley as Nishi
Laura Post as Reika
Lucien Dodge as Kurono
Todd Haberkorn as Suzuki
Tony Azzolino as Taira
Bob Buchholz: Translator and Director
The GANTZ:O CG animated feature film first launched in Japan back in October and was featured at a series of film festivals.
About Gantz: O
Teams of recently deceased who've been revived and given high tech weapons must co-operate in order to defeat and army monsters in Tokyo and Osaka
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]