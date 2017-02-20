Shonen Headlines Pictures Videos Wallpaper

Netflix Adds GANTZ:O CG Film To Their Anime Lineup

Netflix Adds GANTZ:O CG Film To Their Anime Lineup

Netflix announced an English dubbed versions of the Gantz: O CG animated feature film. Hit the jump and check out the details and the English dub cast!

KILLAMOJO | 2/20/2017
Filed Under: "Shonen"
NETFLIX announced on Staturday that they've added the English and Japanese versions of the GANTZ:O 3D CG  animated feature film to their anime lineup. The film itself is based off of the manga created by Hiroya Oku's.

Here is the full list of the English dub cast:

Austin Chase as Ayumu
Bryce Papenbrook as Kimura
Cherami Leigh as the Gantz Ball
Steve Heiser as Shimaki
Cristina Vee as Yamasaki
Doug Erholtz as Oka
Taylor Henry as Demon Nurari
Josiah Wills as Nurarihyon
Kaiji Tang as Kato
Keith Silverstein as Muroya
Kyle McCarley as Nishi
Laura Post as Reika
Lucien Dodge as Kurono
Todd Haberkorn as Suzuki
Tony Azzolino as Taira
Bob Buchholz: Translator and Director 

The GANTZ:O CG animated feature film first launched in Japan back in October and was featured at a series of film festivals.

About Gantz: O

Teams of recently deceased who've been revived and given high tech weapons must co-operate in order to defeat and army monsters in Tokyo and Osaka

 
Posted By:
KILLAMOJO
Member Since 4/26/2016
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]