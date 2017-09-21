NETFLIX Has Scheduled October Anime Releases Of ID-0, VOLTRON Season 4 And TOKYO IDOLS
With all the new things coming in and old things coming out, Netflix has announced the new anime that they will be releasing this coming October! The upcoming content includes the documentary Tokyo Idols (coming out on the 1st) and "Netflix Original", ID-0 (coming out on the 6th), and Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 4 (coming out on the 13th).
Here is the official trailer for the fourth season of Voltron: Legendary Defender for your viewing pleasure! Followed by the poster art and official trailer of ID-0!
Voltron Season 4 Synopsis: With Shiro back at the Castleship, Keith makes a choice that causes a rift between him and Team Voltron. As Allura and team focus on building the Voltron Coalition, Prince Lotor’s plans start to take shape.
ID-0 was a spring 2017 original mecha TV anime directed by Goro Taniguchi previously worked on Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion with animation by Sanzigen (BBK/BRNK). Here is the official trailer for ID-0 for your viewing pleasure!
ID-0 Synopsis: In the far future where robots known as "I-Machines" are used for work in extreme environments such as deep space. Maya Mikuri, a student at the Federation Academy, is piloting an I-Machine when pirates attack. She is rescued by an asteroid escavation company, and ends up being press-ganged into working on their spaceship.
