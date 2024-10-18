New BATMAN NINJA VS. YAKUZA LEAGUE Official Trailer Reveals Main Villain; Confirms 2025 Release

At the Bats in Translation: “Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League” and “Batman Azteca: Choque De Imperios” Video Presentation and Panel event at New York Comic Con 2024 this week, Warner Bros. Japan shared a new trailer for Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League. We've seen numerous teasers and visual art for the highly anticipated sequel to 2018's Batman Ninja, but this latest trailer provides us with the most detailed look yet — while also revealing a new villain Batman will have to contend with.

In Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League, the Caped Crusader returns to Gotham City, only to find a Yakuza-storm warning has been issued. The anomaly appears to have continued with dozens of Yakuza raining down from the sky into Gotham. What's more, the island of Japan is now floating in the sky above Gotham City.

It's not really clear exactly what's going on, but we do know that Batman and his allies will face off against a twisted version of the Justice League. In the trailer, we see Yakuza versions of Green Lantern, Aquaman, and The Flash. But the big reveal is that of Ra's Al Ghul, who is apparently the mastermind behind all of this.

"By overlaying many 'if's', a new world will be created," he says. "This country which is ruled by gang organizations called the Yakuzas is one huge nation of assassins."

In addition to the new trailer, the Comic-Con panel also revealed the rest of the voice cast for Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League. Here's the updated list of confirmed voice actors:

Green Lantern voiced by Ayane Sakura (Ochaco Uraraka in My Hero Academia)

voiced by Ayane Sakura (Ochaco Uraraka in My Hero Academia) Aquaman voiced by Akio Otsuka (Blackbeard in One Piece )

voiced by Akio Otsuka (Blackbeard in ) The Flash voiced by Nobuyuki Hiyama (Ikkaku Madarame in Bleach )

voiced by Nobuyuki Hiyama (Ikkaku Madarame in ) Wonder Woman voiced by Romi Park (Edward Elric in Fullmetal Alchemist )

voiced by Romi Park (Edward Elric in ) Ra's al Ghul voiced by Kazuhiro Yamaji (Silver Fang in One-Punch Man )

voiced by Kazuhiro Yamaji (Silver Fang in ) Batman/Bruce Wayne: Koichi Yamadera (Spike Spiegel in Cowboy Bebop )

Koichi Yamadera (Spike Spiegel in ) Robin: Yuuki Kaji (Eren Yeager in Attack on Titan )

Yuuki Kaji (Eren Yeager in ) Red Robin: Kengo Kawanishi (Soshiro Hoshina in Kaiju No. 8 )

Kengo Kawanishi (Soshiro Hoshina in ) Nightwing: Daisuke Ono (Sebastian Michaelis in Black Butler )

Daisuke Ono (Sebastian Michaelis in ) Red Hood: Akira Ishida (Kaworu Nagisa in Neon Genesis Evangelion )

Akira Ishida (Kaworu Nagisa in ) Alfred: Hochu Otsuka (Jiraiya in Naruto )

Hochu Otsuka (Jiraiya in ) Commissioner Gordon: Masaki Terasoma (Kiroranke in Golden Kamuy )

Masaki Terasoma (Kiroranke in ) Joker : Wataru Takagi (Joker in Batman Ninja)

: Wataru Takagi (Joker in Batman Ninja) Harley Quinn: Rie Kugimiya (Harley Quinn in Batman Ninja)

There's no mention of an English dub, but we do expect one. Both 2018's Batman Ninja and the most recent Suicide Squad Isekai received English dubs.

Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League will be released in 2025 straight to digital and Blu-ray, which means it probably won't be available on any streaming platform. Similarly, Batman Ninja was released digitally in the United States and is not available to stream.