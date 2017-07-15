New FAIRY TAIL: DRAGON CRY Theatrical Trailer Hits
We're getting both subbed and dubbed versions of Fairy Tale: Dragon Cry next month in North American theaters (August 14 subbed, August 16 & 19 dubbed!) and Funimation has released a new theatrical trailer to get fans excited! Fairy Tale: Dragon Cry is the newest feature-length film and second from the franchise in five years. The movie will be screened in approximately 300 U.S. and 12 Canadian locations during its limited theatrical release. Head over to Funimation Films for tickets!
"Anime fans have been clamoring for more Fairy Tail since the current anime series wrapped last year and Fairy Tail: Dragon Cry is exactly what they've been waiting for," said Gen Fukunaga, founder and CEO of Funimation. "Creator Hiro Mashima has brought his wizards back together for their most exciting and deadliest mission ever. And A-1 Pictures truly brings his story to life on the big screen. Fairy Tail fans new and old will not want to miss Fairy Tail: Dragon Cry this August."
The trailer introduces us to a new staff, the "Dragon Cry". The team is enlisted to take the staff away from the villain wielding it. Will this next mission be the team's last? Check out the trailer below and let us know what you think!
Fairy Tail: Dragon Cry is based on the New York Times best-selling Fairy Tail manga series. The film was directed by Tatsuma Minamikawa.
"We are excited to unleash this new tale of destruction Fairy Tail: Dragon Cry in theaters this August," said Michael DuBoise, EVP and COO of Funimation. "Fairy Tail ranks as one of the top franchises with our fans and this exciting new film from Hiro Mashima and A-1 Pictures will further cement its popularity. I encourage fans to pre-order tickets now so they don't miss out on this chance to see their favorite magical guild in theaters."
About Fairy Tale: Dragon Cry: Natsu is known as the one and only fire-breathing Dragon Slayer, but this next adventure will take him to the next level. Luckily, he still has his trusty team by his side: Happy, a flying cat; Gray, an ice mage; Erza, a knight who switches armor and abilities mid-battle; and Lucy, a wizard who fights with a set of celestial spirits.
When these Fairy Tail members first joined forces, they formed a team no one could topple. But this next mission could be their last.
Enter the Dragon Cry, a magic staff rumored to possess the power to destroy the world. For years, it's been safely guarded in the Kingdom of Fiore until Zash, a traitor of Fiore, steals it and delivers it to Animus in the Kingdom of Stella. Now it's up to the gang to infiltrate the Stella Kingdom and retrieve the staff. It seems like it should be an easy job, but what they uncover isn't what they expected.
