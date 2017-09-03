New GARO: CRIMSON MOON Video Celebrates Part Two's Upcoming Release!
FUNIMATION has announced that GARO: Crimson Moon Part Twobo, the second season of the GARO anime, is now available for pre-order (click here to order!). Episodes 13-24 will be available via Blu-ray/DVD combo pack beginning May 2nd. The home release includes both the English dubbed version and the original Japanese audio.
GARO: The Animation is based upon the GARO tokusatsu drama. While the live-action series takes place in comtemporary settings, the anime has taken a different approach and is set in the distant. GARO: Crimson Moon, the second in the anime series, premiered in October 2015. It takes place in Japan during the Heian period, and features fictionalized versions of many Japanese historical figures. This time, Garo is a young Japanese man named Raikou who cannot properly summon the Garo armor himself, and instead relies on his companion, a female Makai Alchemist named Seimei, whose Makai magic allows him to become Garo to fight the Horrors infesting Heian-kyō. They are accompanied by a young boy named Kintoki who wishes to follow in Raikou's footsteps. Their journey pits them against the evil Ashiya Douman, a fallen Makai Alchemist who summons Horrors to do his bidding. They are later accompanied in their fight by Fujiwara no Yasusuke, who becomes the bearer of the armor of Zanga the Silver Knight.
The legendary golden armor fights once more against the horrors of the world. In the capital city of an elegant feudal society, a powerful spiritual barrier protects the highborn from the demonic monsters that roam the night. But for the commoners, from the moment the sun sets, their world turns into a living nightmare. It's up to Raiko and Seimei to protect the citizens and face their own demons.
