New Information Regarding The Movie Tie-In Episode For MY HERO ACADEMIA Has Been Revealed
The new episode of My Hero Academia releasing this Saturday will be an anime original and connect with the movie, Two Heroes. Considered a filler episode, this one will deviate from the manga and show a different unique story.
My Hero Academia has few filler episodes but when they have one, they make sure it is entertaining. The upcoming episode will tie-in the movie and the anime with a special feature.
The episode is titled "Save the World With Love" and according to aitaikimochii, it will connect directly with My Hero Academia: Two Heroes. Here is the statement:
"BNHA will be having a special 24 Hour Television Program including a complete original episode called 'SAVE THE WORLD WITH LOVE!'" reads Audrey's translation of the ad. "This story is also connected with the movie, so after watching it, you will have even more fun watching the movie!"
The movie will expand the universe of My Hero Academia and go outside of Japan. They will show fans how the world perceives quirks and a fantastic team-up of All Might and Izuku Midoriya.
My Hero Academia: Two Heroes will hit U.S. theaters on September 25. The anime is currently airing its sub on Crunchyroll and the English dub on Funimation.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]