New Information Regarding The Movie Tie-In Episode For MY HERO ACADEMIA Has Been Revealed

My Hero Academia has few filler episodes but when they have one, they make sure it is entertaining. The upcoming episode will tie-in the movie and the anime with a special feature.





The episode is titled "Save the World With Love" and according to



"BNHA will be having a special 24 Hour Television Program including a complete original episode called 'SAVE THE WORLD WITH LOVE!'" reads Audrey's translation of the ad. "This story is also connected with the movie, so after watching it, you will have even more fun watching the movie!" The new episode of My Hero Academia releasing this Saturday will be an anime original and connect with the movie, Two Heroes. Considered a filler episode, this one will deviate from the manga and show a different unique story.The episode is titled "Save the World With Love" and according to aitaikimochii , it will connect directly with My Hero Academia: Two Heroes. Here is the statement:

OH...MY....GOD...THERE WILL BE ANOTHER ORIGINAL BNHA ANIME EPISODE AIRING AUGUST 25TH THAT DIRECTLY CONNECTS TO THE MOVIE AND WILL BE TITLED "SAVE THE WORLD WITH LOVE!!" Here's a translation of the episode contents! pic.twitter.com/jRqLc0KKJ0 — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochii) August 17, 2018