KAGURABACHI Volume 7 Cover Sees Samura Overlooking Chihiro And Iori

Takeru Hokazono's critically acclaimed manga series, Kagurabachi (カグラバチ), is poised to make the leap to the small screen with an upcoming anime adaptation.

Serialized in Shueisha's prestigious Weekly Shōnen Jump since its debut on September 19, 2023, the dark fantasy action series has rapidly garnered a dedicated fanbase and significant industry buzz. As of March 2025, the manga has been compiled into six tankōbon volumes in Japan.

Below, you can find the cover for volume seven, which is slated for release on May 2, 2025.

Kagurabachi plunges readers into a world defined by the legacy of legendary swordsmith Kunishige Rokuhira. His six enchanted blades, instrumental in ending the cataclysmic Seitei War, become the catalyst for a gripping tale of revenge.

The narrative centers on Kunishige's son, Chihiro Rokuhira, whose peaceful existence is brutally shattered by the Hishaku, a malevolent gang of sorcerers who murder his father and steal the powerful blades.

Fueled by a burning desire for justice, Chihiro takes up his father's final enchanted sword, Enten, and embarks on a perilous quest to dismantle the Hishaku and reclaim what was lost.

Along his journey, he encounters intriguing allies such as Char, a resilient orphan with regenerative abilities, and Kagura, a former member of the Sazanami Clan determined to eradicate the black market. Chihiro also finds himself in conflict with formidable adversaries, including the Kamunabi, a government-affiliated organization of sorcerers.

Excitement is building for the announced anime adaptation of Kagurabachi, which is being brought to life by Cygames Pictures (Blade Runner Black Out 2022, Uma Musume Pretty Derby: Road to the Top) in collaboration with industry giants Shochiku- a Japanese entertainment company and film distributor and CyberAgent- a digital advertising company.

While an official premiere date remains under wraps, the majority of anime fans speculate that a potential release window in late 2025 or 2026, is likely.

Recently, the series teased a major announcement in the next issue of Weekly Shonen Jump, which will be released on April 28. Most fans expect a release date for the anime to be revealed.

#Kagurabachi #カグラバチ

Next week we will received a Lead-Color Page on WSJ and also some good news about Kagurabachi. It will also be a group cover as well.



There's either a likely chance that this could be a popularity poll, or by chance.... an anime announcement? pic.twitter.com/6i8pofA1qi — Attacker72 (@Attacker720) April 20, 2025

Kagurabachi's swift ascent in popularity is attributed to its compelling narrative threads, well-developed characters, and dynamic, action-packed sequences. The manga has quickly established itself as a standout title among the new wave of shōnen offerings.

Commercially, Kagurabachi has demonstrated significant traction, with over 1.3 million copies sold/in circulation as of April 2025.

The series also achieved notable early success in online rankings, topping Manga Plus charts and even briefly surpassing established hits like My Hero Academia. Its consistent strong performance on Oricon's weekly sales charts further underscores its growing popularity.

Industry observers and fans alike are recognizing Kagurabachi's potential to usher in a new era of shōnen manga, drawing comparisons to the impact of contemporary hits such as My Hero Academia, Demon Slayer, and Chainsaw Man.

In Kagurabachi, Chihiro Rokuhira’s father, Kunishige, is the most famous swordsmith in the land. Thanks to his six enchanted blades, the war that has been gripping the nation ends, and peaceful days follow. After the war, he retrieves all six blades and hides them in the cellar of his workshop—but sorcerers raid his home and leave Kunishige dead in front of Chihiro. Many years later, Chihiro wields Kunishige’s seventh and final enchanted blade on a mission to retrieve the stolen swords!



As a young boy, Chihiro trains every day under his father to become a swordsmith. Although different in temperament, the two spent many peaceful days laughing and working together. But after Kunishige's murder, Chihiro now burns with hatred and sets out to exact revenge. Following clues left behind by a ruthless yakuza organization, Chihiro confronts the Hishaku, a deadly group of sorcerers that may be behind his father’s murder!