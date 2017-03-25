New Promo For Studio Deen And Stan Lee Collaboration THE REFLECTION Released
Last November, a bunch of previews for The Reflection, Stan Lee's anime collaboration with Studio DEEN were released but the intriguing project has been quiet for the last four months. That is until today, when a new promo was released, which reveals that the series will debut this July and will consist of 1-cour or 12-episodes.
A new promo for the upcoming Studio Deen and Stan Lee collaboration The Wave has been released which reveals that the anime will premiere during the Summer anime season. Find out the exact date after the jump.
The footage is nearly identical to the initial teaser released in 2015 but the new promo features Stan Lee making a surprise appearance at the end to discuss the project.
This is a project that we'll certainly be keeping an eye on as we make our way through the Spring anime season. Expect more announcements, footage and details on The Reflection to be unveiled in late-May/early-June.
After THE REFLECTION, some of the people in all parts of the world are discovered with super powers. Some become heroes, and others villains. How did the Reflection happen? What was the cause of it? With many unsolved mysteries, the world is lead into turmoil.
◎Project Title：THE REFLECTION
◎Creators：Stan Lee & Hiroshi Nagahama
◎Production Companies ：POW! Entertainment & Studio DEEN
◎Project Specification ：30-minute animation series
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]